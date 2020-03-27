Jostens extends digital access, launches “Virtual Culture and Climate” programs for schools during COVID-19 closures

Virtual content and conversations designed to provide solutions and connectivity for school leaders, educators, students, and parents.

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the overwhelming response following its release earlier this week of distance learning activities for public use (found here), Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, is further extending access and launching a Virtual Culture and Climate Series designed to keep school leaders and educators connected through solution-based dialogue focused on COVID19 impacts to schools and communities.

Jostens prior release of its entire library of The Harbor™, a video-based character education and social emotional learning series, as well as its digital yearbook curriculum usually made available exclusively to customers, will now be available throughout the remainder of the school year to the general public. Episodes of The Harbor™ can be found at JostensRenaissance.com using the username and password JOSTENS; yearbook curriculum can be found at jostens.com/yearbookblog

In addition, Jostens will continue to provide resources and solutions to educators through its Virtual Culture and Climate Series beginning Monday, March 30 and continuing throughout the next several weeks.

The Virtual Culture and Climate Series will consist of bi-weekly live streaming sessions occurring every Monday and Friday at 12:00 noon EST via Jostens Renaissance Facebook and Twitter social media accounts. At the start of each week, Motivation Mondays will cover best practices for addressing the changing school needs as identified by educators throughout North America, and highlight a featured episode of The Harbor™. Motivation Mondays are designed for audiences consisting of educators, parents, and students.

Later each week, Graduation Fridays will be reserved for dialogue specific to commencement and graduation in the midst of the COVID19 crisis. Graduation Fridays are designed for a school administration audience.

“Our students need to connect with one another now more than ever. While we can’t make that happen in the traditional sense we can make it happen in their world – which is virtual,” said Dr. Chad Smith, principal of Powell High School, TN. “The power of Jostens Virtual Culture and Climate Series will help us and our students navigate a spring which will be unlike any other.”

Recaps and resources for all Virtual Culture and Climate Series sessions will be shared on JostensRenaissance.com for continuous reference and access.

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

