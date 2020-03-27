Secretary Azar Statement on President Trump's Signing of the CARES Act

HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement following President Trump’s signing of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act:

“Congress has responded to the President’s call for ambitious legislation to support our economy and bolster our pandemic response. The CARES Act will protect Americans’ health and economic well-being during these uncertain times by providing broad support for families, individuals, and businesses that are facing hardship. It makes vital investments in the key elements of our public health response to the virus, with more than $100 billion for hospitals and healthcare providers and $27 billion in funds for vaccines, therapeutics, and personal protective equipment. HHS and the administration look forward to working on a strongly bipartisan basis with Congress, as we have been since January, to secure the resources needed to keep Americans safe from the coronavirus.”