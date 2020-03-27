There were 478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,847 in the last 365 days.

CrossFirst Announces Details of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kan., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) will release its first quarter 2020 results on Thursday, April 23, 2020, with a press release issued after market close.

CrossFirst’s management team will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2020 results on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 4 p.m. Central time / 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Investors, news media, and other participants should register for the call or audio webcast at https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com, participants may dial into the call toll-free at (877) 621-5851 from anywhere in the U.S. or (470) 495-9492 internationally, using conference ID no. 4471704.  Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time.  

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website.  A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the close of the call until April 30, 2020, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 4471704.

ABOUT CROSSFIRST

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has seven full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

