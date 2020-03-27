CrossFirst Announces Details of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kan., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) will release its first quarter 2020 results on Thursday, April 23, 2020, with a press release issued after market close.

CrossFirst’s management team will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2020 results on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 4 p.m. Central time / 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Investors, news media, and other participants should register for the call or audio webcast at https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com, participants may dial into the call toll-free at (877) 621-5851 from anywhere in the U.S. or (470) 495-9492 internationally, using conference ID no. 4471704. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website. A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the close of the call until April 30, 2020, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 4471704.

ABOUT CROSSFIRST

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has seven full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Investor Relations/Media Contact:

Matt Needham

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.

913-312-6822

matt@crossfirst.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.