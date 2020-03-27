Garrett Hofer Discusses the Health Benefits of Rugby for Children

EAST LYME, CT, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The game of rugby is a fast-moving sport that involves considerable speed and coordination. Because it’s a ball sport, it’s good for adults, college-level students, and kids of all ages who want to play competitively or even just for fun. As a hybrid of what most people know about soccer and football, rugby is a great pastime for thousands of people all over the world. These players are getting more than just physical conditioning says Garrett Hofer CT , coach and co-founder of the Shoreline Spartans Rugby program. Here, Garrett Hoffer talks about some of the health benefits he has seen in children who play rugby.Cardiovascular Fitness, Strength, and CoordinationOne of the biggest benefits Garrett Hofer CT has seen in kids that take up the sport is that they get in shape relatively quickly. “It’s easy to get exercise when you’re running during the whole game,” Garrett Hofer says . Unlike the American game of football where breaks and time-outs are called periodically, there are almost no time-outs in rugby, he adds. “It’s continuous, and you can really work up a sweat playing it,” he explains. Like football, the game requires strength, speed, and coordination. Garrett Hofer CT says it’s one of the best sports for your heart, lungs, and other major muscle groups such as the legs. Rugby offers a unique combination of speed and cardiovascular conditioning in a Team Environment.Team Building and Social BenefitsUnlike some sports that rely mostly on individual team members, rugby depends on the team working as a unit. The members work together in unison towards a singular goal. Garrett Hofer CT says each player must learn to work together with team members which makes each player equally important on the team. This promotes individual contributions to the overall good of the Team. Garrett Hofer explains : “I’ve found it to be a great tool for teaching teamwork and good sportsmanship to players of all ages.”Self-Esteem and ConfidenceBecause the game requires the player to get in shape quickly and learn to work together as a team, Garrett Hofer CT has seen some remarkable changes over time for the children who play. “As coaches, we find it very rewarding to help children excel in a sport and also build their confidence. We frequently encounter children that may initially have low self esteem or struggle in other sports but they excel in the supportive team environment that we’ve created.” This increased confidence can carry over into the child’s schoolwork and home life as well. In conclusion, Garrett Hofer states: “We enjoy helping children improve their fitness, self esteem, confidence, and ability to work with others, all while having fun!



