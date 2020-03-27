Chad Tackett Shows You How to Lose Weight and Gain Muscle

HAPPY VALLEY, OR, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Losing weight is difficult for many people. You may tell yourself that you don't have the time or motivation to do so in order to complete your weight loss journey. For those who do end up losing the weight they want to get rid of, they end up sacrificing muscle mass in the process. This can leave some people frustrated with their body whenever they have climbed one mountain and they give up when they realize they have to climb another. Fortunately, Chad Tackett has created Committed 100 in order to help people achieve their fitness goals.Losing weight and gaining muscle is entirely possible if you put the right resources together. Thankfully, Committed 100 is an online weight loss program that can help you achieve this. Committed 100 has dozens of training programs and meal plans that will help you lose weight and gain muscle. According to Committed 100's Chad Tackett, you are going to want to consider these factors whenever you are building muscle and losing weight:- The amount of protein you are consuming- Losing weight at a slower pace- Incorporating strength training into your regiment- Don't overdo it on the cardio- Let your muscles relaxConsuming more protein whenever you are working out will give your body the fuel that it needs in order to build solid muscle. However, eating only protein and only doing strength training will cause you to gain an excessive amount of weight. This is why you want to balance out your workouts with some cardio. Chad Tackett recommends that you perform the 2/3 rule: 2/3 should be strength training and 1/3 should be cardio. This will allow you to get the strength training you need to get in and the cardio you need to lose that stubborn fat.Committed 100's Chad Tackett wants you to know that working out regardless of what the activity is will burn calories. This is why it is important to put more of a focus on strength training. Don't eat too many carbs, stay away from junk food, and focus on your workout routine. You'll soon get those gains you've always wanted if you stick to Committed 100's workout plan.More on Chad TackettIn the past 25 years since creating Committed 100, the world’s first online weight loss program, Chad Tackett has helped people in over 100 countries, of various ages, sizes, and backgrounds, achieve their health and fitness goals. He endeavors to help people make healthy and sustainable lifestyle changes to live happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives without giving up their favorite foods or suffering through boring workouts.If you are ready to fundamentally change how you think about food for the long-term and “fix” your metabolism Visit https://joinnow.live/s/NIVPrO to watch this free training by Chad Tackett at Committed 100.Visit https://www.committed100.com/ to learn more about the Committed 100 online weight loss program by Chad Tackett.



