William Magagna Named Treasurer of LTEN Board of Directors

Life sciences training veteran William Magagna has been selected as treasurer of the LTEN Board of Directors.

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life sciences training veteran William Magagna has been selected as treasurer of the LTEN Board of Directors . The appointment, which begins immediately, runs through the end of 2021. Magagna succeeds Richard Sampson, who was named 2020-21 president of the LTEN Board of Directors.Magagna, vice president, virtual education solutions, for Siemens Healthcare, has worked in virtual education and instructional design for more than 25 years, including the past 17 years with Siemens. Magagna has served on the LTEN Board of Directors since 2012.“I was happy to step into the treasurer role after Richard’s selection as board president,” Magagna said. “After eight years on the board, I’ve seen how vital that role is to the management of our network and how much it affects members in ways they may not even realize. I look forward to working closely with the board, other officers on the board’s Executive Committee and LTEN staff to ensure we’re compliant, fiscally responsible and forward-thinking in our resource management.”“Bill’s been a valued member of LTEN and of the board for a long time, and I know he’ll be a great asset to the leadership team,” said Dawn Brehm, LTEN executive director. “The treasurer role is a vital one, and Bill’s experience, reliability and attention to detail will serve LTEN well.”ABOUT LTENThe Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network ( www.L-TEN.org ) is the only global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization specializing in meeting the needs of life sciences learning professionals. LTEN shares the knowledge of industry leaders, provides insight into new technologies, offers innovative solutions and communities of practice that grow careers and organizational capabilities. Founded in 1971, LTEN has grown to more than 2,100 individual members who work in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostic companies, and industry partners who support the life sciences training departments.MEDIA CONTACTFor more information contact Nannette Nolan, LTEN director of marketing communications, at nnolan@L-TEN.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.