Coronavirus - South Africa: Two Deaths from Coronavirus in Western Cape
This morning, we wake South Africans up with the news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19.
These two deaths occurred in the Western Cape. One at a Private Hospital and the other at a Public Hospital.
We will give more details later on, when we announce the latest confirm. COVID-19 cases, which have increased from yesterday's number and have tipped the 1000 mark.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
