There were 489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,906 in the last 365 days.

Rhino Resource Partners LP Announces Filing of 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, KY, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Resource Partners LP (“Rhino”) (OTCQB: RHNO) today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Rhino’s Annual Report on Form 10-K is available through Rhino’s website at http://ir.rhinoresources.com/sec-filings/sec-filing/10-k/0001493152-20-004882 as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Rhino’s security holders are entitled to receive, free of charge, copies of Rhino’s complete audited financial statements by writing to:

Rhino Resource Partners LP
Attention: Investor Relations
424 Lewis Hargett Circle, Suite 250
Lexington, KY 40503

Rhino’s security holders may also receive free copies of Rhino’s audited financial statements by calling Investor Relations at 859-519-3622, or by sending an email request to smorris@rhinolp.com.

About Rhino Resource Partners LP

Rhino Resource Partners LP is a diversified energy limited partnership that is focused on coal and energy related assets and activities, including energy infrastructure investments. Rhino produces metallurgical and steam coal in a variety of basins throughout the United States.

# # #

Investor Contact:
Scott Morris
+1 859.519.3622
smorris@rhinolp.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.