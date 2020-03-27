Commission Launches Resource Page to Assist Utility Consumers Impacted by the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

Utility disconnections prohibited and late fees waived by emergency legislation

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) has launched an online resource page to keep the public abreast of actions taken in response to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency and to ensure that consumers have access to safe and reliable utility service. The resource page provides up-to-date information regarding government operations, utility response efforts, and our decisions.

The Commission is also playing an active role in supporting the Mayor, D.C. Council, and local health officials to ensure that District consumers have access to utility service through special initiatives, including:

1.) Utility Disconnections: The D.C. Council passed the COVID-19 Response Emergency Amendment Act of 2020 prohibiting the disconnection of electric and gas services for non-payment of fees during the current public health emergency and for 15 days following the end of the emergency for all customers.

2.) Utility Reconnections: Pepco will be reconnecting residential customers who have had their electric service disconnected in the last 12 months to help ensure access to safe and healthy environments.

3.) Waiver of Late Fees: Pepco, Washington Gas and Verizon are waiving late payment fees and offering payment arrangement. Pepco is also identifying energy assistance options for eligible consumers.

4.) Energy Suppliers Door-to-Door Marketing Moratorium: The Commission has requested that all electric and natural gas suppliers and their third-party marketing companies immediately discontinue all door-to-door solicitation and marketing efforts.

“The COVID-19 health emergency has disrupted life in the District of Columbia, and the Commission is committed to ensuring access to essential utility services for all District residents and businesses. In response, we have launched a resource page to keep our consumers and stakeholders informed of all utility related response efforts and Commission actions,” stated Willie L. Phillips, Commission Chairman.

For more information, visit the Commission’s COVID-19 resource page at https://dcpsc.org/Coronavirus.aspx

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

Kellie Didigu Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia 202-626-5124 kdidigu@psc.dc.gov



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.