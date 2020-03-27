Kuebix Positioned as a Challenger in the Latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuebix , a leading transportation management system (TMS) provider and creator of one of North America’s largest connected shipping communities, has been recognized as a Challenger in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems. Kuebix is a Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) Company.



“Our velocity in the marketplace continues with 24,000 customers and growing as a result of our superior user experience, rapid implementations, and innovative technology,” said Dan Clark, Vice President of Product Innovation & Strategy at Kuebix. “We are excited to be recognized as a Challenger and believe that Kuebix’s positioning in the Challengers Quadrant validates our leadership, vision, and ability to continuously deliver value to our customers.”

Kuebix TMS can be implemented more quickly than more traditional monolithic software. Kuebix is a modular cloud-based solution that allows small to medium-sized companies up to the largest enterprises to select features and integrations to configure the ideal TMS for their business. In January 2020, Kuebix was acquired by Trimble, bringing Trimble’s network of 1.3 million commercial trucks together with Kuebix’s extensive shipping community, which will create unprecedented opportunities for freight demand-capacity matching and other efficiencies.

“Combining Kuebix’s innovative TMS and growing shipping community with Trimble’s strength and scale will allow us to accelerate the innovation we are delivering to the marketplace,” said James Langley, Senior Vice President, Trimble Transportation. “This combination also positions us to provide maximum transportation efficiency to all of our customers.”

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Bart De Muynck, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, 25 March 2020.

About Kuebix

Kuebix, a Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) Company, provides a transportation management system (TMS) that powers one of North America’s largest shipping communities. Kuebix is transforming the transportation industry with a common TMS platform for shippers, carriers and intermediaries to enable new levels of visibility and efficiency for the entire market. By connecting all logistics stakeholders on a single platform, shippers gain access to available capacity and competitive pricing, while brokers and carriers increase their business and gain superior asset utilization. Kuebix is a modular solution designed to scale to meet the needs of supply chains of every size and level of complexity. Built on multi-tenant cloud technology, Kuebix’s connected platform enables customers to simplify ERP and other integrations to drive rapid onboarding and ROI. Kuebix is headquartered in Maynard, Mass. For more information visit: www.kuebix.com .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

