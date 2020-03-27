1st Friday Launches R4G Offers Flat Fee Staffing to Help Companies Feed LA
Problem In LA
According to LA Food Bank, "2 million people are going hungry every day in LA."
The L.A. poverty rate for single mothers raising children under the age of five is 49% — four times greater than the rate for married couples.
The coronavirus aid package is a temporary band-aid for relief...there are going to be more people needing help.
Solution Use Recruiting for Good
According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We are using recruiting for good to help companies participate and help fund food for good.”
The 1st Friday of every month, Recruiting for Good offers flat fee staffing services to help companies save money and make a difference too.
5% of every fulltime placement will be donated to help fund a nonprofit feeding LA (or a sponsored family in need).
To Help Feed LA, simply email open jobs to Sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com to start today.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Are you an executive in LA or married to one? Inspired them to use recruiting for good. Participate and you can choose which nonprofit benefits from our donations; or you can sponsor a mom in need or BFF and help feed her kids.
About
Since 1998 Recruiting for Good a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Generating proceeds to Help Feed LA, fund purpose driven services, and sponsor fun awards and kid contests that enliven the community www.RecruitingforGood.com
R4G is helping fund purposeful service; empowering women who love to help moms in need feed their kids. www.LovetoFeedLA.com
