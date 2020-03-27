1st Friday Launches R4G Offers Flat Fee Staffing to Help Companies Feed LA

Share with Companies that Love to Feed LA Today Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com We're using recruiting for good to help fund nonprofits feeding LA www.Feed.LA Those Who Can...Do More Good

Recruiting for Good, a staffing company putting purpose before profit to help companies save money on staffing, and generate proceeds to fund LA nonprofits.

Love to Help Feed LA use recruiting for good to start today” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a purpose driven staffing agency in Santa Monica is on a mission to Feed LA. Every 1st Friday of the month, starting on April 3, 2020, the staffing agency is offering companies flat fee recruiting services to help companies hire professional staff, save money, and generate proceeds to Help Feed LA Today Problem In LAAccording to LA Food Bank, "2 million people are going hungry every day in LA."The L.A. poverty rate for single mothers raising children under the age of five is 49% — four times greater than the rate for married couples.The coronavirus aid package is a temporary band-aid for relief...there are going to be more people needing help.Solution Use Recruiting for Good According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We are using recruiting for good to help companies participate and help fund food for good.”The 1st Friday of every month, Recruiting for Good offers flat fee staffing services to help companies save money and make a difference too.5% of every fulltime placement will be donated to help fund a nonprofit feeding LA (or a sponsored family in need).To Help Feed LA, simply email open jobs to Sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com to start today.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Are you an executive in LA or married to one? Inspired them to use recruiting for good. Participate and you can choose which nonprofit benefits from our donations; or you can sponsor a mom in need or BFF and help feed her kids AboutSince 1998 Recruiting for Good a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Generating proceeds to Help Feed LA, fund purpose driven services, and sponsor fun awards and kid contests that enliven the community www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is helping fund purposeful service; empowering women who love to help moms in need feed their kids. www.LovetoFeedLA.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.