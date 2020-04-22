A Better Way Wholesale Autos Announces Moving to a New Convenient Location in Naugatuck, CT

A Better Way Wholesale Autos is excited to invite everyone to their new, bigger location in Naugatuck, CT.

NAUGATUCK, CONNECTICUT, USA, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Better Way Wholesale Autos is eager to announce its new and improved location at 39 Raytkwich Rd., Naugatuck, CT. With last year being their 20th year in business, they wanted to do something to continue on their path of providing every customer looking for a quality used car with even more options. The new location is larger, allowing for a more diverse selection of used cars at various price points to suit every budget.Along with the bigger used car lot, the team of qualified, professional, respectful used car customer support representatives has also grown. They've taken on more employees to ensure that every client that comes in gets the same level of personal attention throughout their entire shopping experience. From the moment anyone steps on the used car lot, he or she will be greeted by a friendly face ready to assist in whatever way necessary to help match each person with their ideal used car, truck, or SUV.This used auto car lot is known for having the most extensive selection at the lowest prices. They have been named as the highest volume independent auto dealer and used car dealership in the entire state of Connecticut, and this new location will allow them to keep that title and even expand on it. A Better Way Wholesale Autos also won the Customer Satisfaction Award in 2019 from DealerRater. The used auto dealership is able to keep their costs so low by maintaining a smaller showroom with a separate location for the storage of used automobiles. With the lower overhead, there is less markup required on the vehicles, which turns into more significant savings for the customers they serve.The new location isn't going to take away from their already affordable used car options, though. Now that they have earned the title as "The Best Used Car Auto Dealership in Connecticut," they've scaled their operations to a much larger customer base that allows them to maintain the capabilities of giving everyone the same reduced wholesale prices. Since starting their business in 1999, they've sold over 40,000 vehicles, and they continue to satisfy an average of 4,000 used car customers each year. They offer financing at all different credit tiers, and they have staff members that are experts at getting the funds to those that want to purchase a quality used car but have little or no credit.Along with their exciting new location, the professional used car company also wants all their Connecticut neighbors to know they continue to operate their full-service repair shop employed with ASE certified technicians. Before selling any used vehicles, these qualified technicians do thorough inspections to ensure every car is safe and mechanically operable for reliability. After purchasing a vehicle, customers can return to the mechanical repair shop for oil changes or any other issues that may come up with regular use.For those that are apprehensive about purchasing a used automobile, the team wants to remind everyone that they also make extended warranty plans available to those that are interested in the extra coverage. Anything from basic powertrain coverage to bumper to bumper protection options is offered, so each customer can customize their warranty to meet their needs and their budget.Before coming into the new Naugatuck, CT location to purchase one of the fine used automobiles that A Better Way Wholesale Autos has in stock, they want to give everyone the information required to make their shopping experience the best it can be. To start with, the inventory that this used auto lot has changes regularly, but always includes SUVs, sedans, pickup trucks, coupes, minivans, vans, extended cab pickup trucks, and more. They have all makes and models at prices starting below $5,000 for those that are looking for something decent to drive on a budget.The professional used car customer sales representatives want individuals to know this isn't a typical car shopping adventure. It's best to call them ahead of time to make an appointment. They sell up to 30 vehicles a day, so you want to make sure there's someone prepared to help you, and that the car you want is still available. Additionally, come with all the information about the used vehicles you're interested in, your financial information, driver's license, and co-signer details. A Better Way Wholesale Autos wants everyone to be aware they may have at least a short wait if you visit on one of the busier days. They have Wi-Fi, television, and free refreshments in the waiting area to keep you comfortable. Finally, they want everyone to know that out of state buyers are welcome, and they can even provide transportation to and from the airport or train station if it's necessary.If you want more information about A Better Way Wholesale Autos' new location, visit their website at www.abwautos.com or call their friendly and knowledgable staff at 203-720-5600.About A Better Way Wholesale AutosA Better Way Wholesale Autos was established in 1999 as a locally owned and operated used car dealership. They take pride in giving used car shoppers the largest selection of used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs at the lowest prices possible. Along with selling used cars, A Better Way Wholesale Autos also does its own services of both foreign and domestic vehicles. The maintenance is made possible because of the NAPA AutoCare Center operated by ASE Certified Technicians. All of the used automobiles that they put on their used car lot for sale are thoroughly inspected for safety and mechanics to ensure the pre-owned vehicles are in optimum operating condition before driving off with a new owner. Financing is offered along with extended warranty options at various tiers to suit every credit need and budget.A Better Way Wholesale Autos is a proud supporter of a variety of organizations and charities including St. Jude Children's Hospital, the Wounded Warrior Project, police unions in the area as well as local schools.



