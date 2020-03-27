Data Storage Corporation Adds New Enterprise Buildout in Dallas Data Center to Accommodate Increased Cloud Demand

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB:DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud solutions, has added Increased capacity in Dallas, Texas, to accommodate increased demand.



The infrastructure at the Dallas data center includes automatic monitoring, N+2 redundancy and auto failover, as well as, reducing the need for onsite human intervention.

The new facility features the latest enterprise technology and is focused on delivering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), and High Availability as a Service (HAaaS). The data center’s technology is reserved for IBM Power systems running IBM i, AIX and Linux, Intel systems running Microsoft Windows virtual environments.

The Dallas Tier 3 enterprise class data center with state-of-the-art security will allow DSC to meet the growing demand for its portfolio of ezServices, including ez-Backup, ezRecovery and ezAvailability, adding to DSC’s existing network of data centers and fiber backbone. The company utilizes the next generation of IBM enterprise Power9 servers and FS9200 storage.

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation stated “today’s environment has accelerated the requirement for the virtual workforce and the company’s’ compute infrastructure in Tier 3 data centers, ensuring backup and recovery and cyber security. We have always taken pride on delivering a high level of technical support and assistance in the migration to our Infrastructure.”

Hal Schwartz, President of DSC, explains, “Our new buildout represents yet another milestone for Data Storage Corporation. Given the increased demand for cloud services going forward, we remain committed to ensuring exemplary cloud and protection services for every client; this new Dallas facility is emblematic of that commitment. It incorporates cutting-edge technology and is supported by a highly respected expert staff, enterprise infrastructure, state of the art recovery and availability capabilities. Our clients can rest assured they are in the most capable of hands in the industry. We pride ourselves on innovation, and this new Tier 3 data center is a stellar example of our commitment to excellence.”

The Company provides a highly secure, enterprise level cloud for IBM i Power systems and Windows, assisting companies in the migration process, while reducing capex and providing flexibility for seasonality with on-demand compute power. Clients have access to an array of solutions: Infrastructure as a Service, disaster recovery, voice and data, security, and email compliance & data analytics.

