AdCare Rhode Island Offers Telehealth Services for Those Struggling with Addiction

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLETOWN, R.I., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, AdCare Rhode Island is taking additional steps to help its patients feel safe accessing treatment. The addiction treatment provider is now offering telehealth services for individuals participating in outpatient programs at its Greenville and South Kingstown locations. Instead of coming to the treatment center weekly for care, patients can meet virtually with a licensed counselor for therapy sessions. In the coming days, AdCare plans to expand its telehealth services to include group meetings and other levels of care.



“We don’t want anything to get in the way of our patients continuing on their path of recovery,” said Jessica Elliott DeMello, Director of Outpatient Services for AdCare Rhode Island. “These are challenging times for all of us, particularly those in recovery. We know that stress, anxiety and isolation are triggers for relapse. Telehealth allows us to serve our patients in the comfort of their homes and continue to provide them with the support they need in early recovery.”

Over half of AdCare Rhode Island’s patients are in an outpatient program. Since launching the telehealth service, the treatment provider has seen nearly a 100% show rate for appointments.

“We must not forget we are also in the midst of an addiction crisis,” said Fred Trapassi, AdCare Rhode Island CEO. “People are also still dying every day from drug overdoses. We must continue to provide critical addiction treatment services. Lives are depending on it.”

About AdCare RI

Experience matters. For nearly 45 years, AdCare has provided individuals and families with life-changing alcohol and drug treatment. In addition to AdCare Rhode Island, Inc., a residential treatment center with outpatient programs in Greenville and South Kingstown. AdCare operates AdCare Hospital, New England’s only level-4 SUD hospital centrally located in Worcester, Massachusetts, with outpatient programs throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In March of 2018, AdCare joined AAC (OTC: AACH), a national treatment provider operating facilities across the United States. To learn more, please visit americanaddictioncenters.org.

