Press Release - U.S. DOT Announces Aviation Database NPRM to Provide Quicker Access to Pilot-Safety Information

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today published in the Federal Register a notice of proposed rulemaking to establish a new database that will provide potential employers with rapid access to information about a pilots performance and employment records. This advancement will cut the amount of time for potential employers to review this information from 30 days to less than an hour.

I was very touched by our meetings with the Colgan families who have been persistent advocates that this database would achieve a higher level of aviation safety, said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

Specifically, the Pilot Records Database will facilitate the sharing of records relevant to a pilots qualifications before an air carrier decides to hire that pilot. The database includes information on medical conditions, employment history, flying records, and types of aircraft pilots are qualified to fly.

As a commercial pilot and former airline executive, I know the importance of this data in making sure that air carriers hire only those pilots that meet the standards the American people expect, said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson. Quick access to this information allows them to make more informed hiring decisions.

In addition to improving aviation safety, the new Pilot Records Database meets all federal privacy laws and congressional requirements. The system has undergone significant development and testing.

The NPRM provides 90 days from the date of publication for public comment.



