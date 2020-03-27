Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: All land borders are closed except for the transportation of essential commodities into Sierra Leone

"I wish to announce that effective midnight, all our land borders are closed except for the transportation of essential commodities into Sierra Leone under strict supervision.

This measure will be in force for 30 days and subject to review".

President Julius Maada Bio



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.