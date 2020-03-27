There were 498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,925 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: All land borders are closed except for the transportation of essential commodities into Sierra Leone

"I wish to announce that effective midnight, all our land borders are closed except for the transportation of essential commodities into Sierra Leone under strict supervision.

This measure will be in force for 30 days and subject to review".        

President Julius Maada Bio

