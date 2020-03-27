Coronavirus - Eswatini: The Kingdom of Eswatini joined the rest of the world to observe a partial lockdown

Statement by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini:

“Today the Kingdom of Eswatini joined the rest of the world and more than 2.5 billion people globally to observe a partial lockdown & for others, a full lockdown - to combat a common enemy, the COVID-19."



