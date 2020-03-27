Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Products Fully Compliant With the Updated Regulations Established by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today confirmed that its products are now fully compliant – with the updated regulations and standards established by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (“State of Florida” or “Florida”). The Company has successfully integrated its Quick Response (“QR”) Code system as well as the requisite modifications to both its packaging and labeling. Accordingly, the Company is cleared to sell all of its products and product lines to retail locations, restaurants, kiosks, medical practices, dispensaries, airports, golf pro-shops, and hotels throughout the State of Florida.



The State of Florida has experienced notable trends of growth, with respect to the sales of CBD edibles throughout the State. A number of Florida based Distributors and Retailers have expressed genuine interest in the Company’s flagship brand: Tauri-Gum™. Over the next several months, the Company will be focused on the roll out its products - throughout the Florida retail marketplace.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. One such opportunity on which the Company has acted, involves the Company having entered into the cannabidiol (or “CBD”) infused chewing gum product business, as more fully described above and in prior press releases. This CBD infused chewing gum product has been branded under the following name: Tauri-Gum™. The Company is currently in production of three distinct flavors of Tauri-Gum™: MINT, BLOOD ORANGE, and POMEGRANATE. During December of 2019, the Company announced that it completed the initial production run (thereby expanding its existing product lines) with the introduction of a 25mg Vegan CBD Isolate Infused vegan gummy (“gum drop”), branded under the name: Tauri-Gummies™. Further, the Company continues to identify and evaluate additional potential opportunities to generate revenue, as well as shareholder value, and leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model. The Company has also announced the development of a Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Isolate infused version of Tauri-Gum™. The flavor that has been selected is Peach-Lemon and each piece of gum contains 10mg of CBG Isolate / Each blister pack contains 80mg of CBG Isolate. The Company announced, on March 24, 2020, that it completed payment for the entirety of its initial production run of its CBG version of Tauri-Gum™ (commercial launch – April 2020). Please visit our corporate website at www.tauriga.com .

In addition - During March 2019, the Company announced the official launch of its E-Commerce site - as part of its Tauri-Gum™ commercialization strategy. This site can be accessed by visiting the following URL address: www.taurigum.com

On January 13, 2020, the Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary called: Tauriga Pharma Corp. This subsidiary is focused on the development of a Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed to help patients that are subjected to ongoing chemotherapy treatment(s)). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”.

The Company has established corporate offices in both New York City (USA) and Barcelona (Spain) and operates a full time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

Contact:

CONTACT INFORMATION



Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seth M. Shaw

Email: sshaw@tauriga.com

cell # (917) 796 9926

Corp. Website: www.tauriga.com

E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com



