Sports Facilities and the Law Plans Issue about Coronavirus, Invites Participation of Those with Solutions and Products

Stadium Gil Fried Holt Hackney

The next issue of Sports Facilities and the Law will focus on products, solutions and services that can mitigate the risk of Coronavirus for stadiums and arenas

Postponing the sports contests and shuttering the facilities is the easy part. The real challenge is starting them back up and giving the fans piece of mind that they will be safe.” — Gil Fried

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hackney Publications , the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals, has announced that its upcoming issue of Sports Facilities and the Law ( SFL ) will focus on products, solutions and services that can mitigate the risk of Coronavirus and other infectious diseases.SFL provides news, case summaries, articles, and strategies to understand legal concerns and help create strategies to successfully deal with the challenges facing arenas, stadiums, recreation, and fitness facilities, whether at the professional, collegiate, high school, and amateur levels.“Our goal is not just to inform, but to help share solutions,” said Holt Hackney, the editor of SFL, which will publish at the end of April. “That’s why we are focusing this issue on the crisis that is devastating the sports industry and the solutions and products that can mitigate the damage.”SFL Editor in Chief Gil Fried , Professor and Chair of Sport Management Department at the University of New Haven, agreed with Hackney about the mission and made an important point.“Postponing the sports contests and shuttering the facilities is the easy part,” said Fried. “The real challenge is starting them back up and giving the fans piece of mind that they will be safe.”Those with solutions should contact Hackney at hhackney@hackneypublications.comAbout Hackney PublicationsHackney Publications ( www.hackneypublications.com ) is the nation’s leading publisher of Sports Law Periodicals. While some of the publications are supported by subscriptions, others are supported by advertising and sponsorship. The latter represents the most significant area of growth for Hackney Publications. Aside from the recently launched Esports and the Law (Skadden Arps), the company also publishes newsletters with Title IX Alert (Jackson Lewis), Concussion Defense Reporter (Wilson Elser), MyLegalBookie (Ifrah Law) and Sports Medicine and the Law (Montgomery McCracken).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.