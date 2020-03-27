Crean Announces COVID-19 Task Force to Support Critical Manufacturing Pivot 

CREAN assisting manufacturers across the U.S. industrial base in accelerating & expanding their production of supplies needed to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our experts are hands-on, helping U.S. companies to improve productivity and accelerate deliveries of critically needed medical supplies and equipment.” — James Crean

AUSTIN, TX, USA, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CREAN, an Austin-based manufacturing efficiency organization, has formed a COVID-19 Task Force, using their engineering skill-set to accelerate the delivery of needed supplies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The CREAN Task Force will assist manufacturers across the U.S. industrial base in accelerating and expanding their response to produce the supplies needed to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are pivoting all available engineering and manufacturing specialists toward helping companies produce necessary products faster in response to this crisis,” said James Crean, President of CREAN, Inc. “An extension of the services we regularly provide, our experts are hands-on, helping U.S. companies to improve productivity and accelerate deliveries of critically needed medical supplies and equipment.”

For more information or to refer a manufacturer for help with production transformation, please jjcrean@creaninnovations.com.



About CREAN Headquartered in Austin, TX, our team providesHands On Engineering Services and Smart Factory Transformationservices to Fortune 100 and Fortune 2000 clients in these key areas: Technical Expertise, Production Operations & Logistics Optimization, Program, Project, & Supply Chain Management, Mfg.Capacity Improvement, Cycle Time Reduction, Factory Layout/Process Flow, Suppliers/Materials, Labor Cost and/or Unit Cost Reductions, and On-Time Delivery Performance.



