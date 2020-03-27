WHO Health Alert brings COVID-19 facts to billions via WhatsApp

WHO has launched a dedicated messaging services in Arabic, English, French and Spanish with partners WhatsApp and Facebook to keep people safe from coronavirus. This easy-to-use messaging service has the potential to reach 2 billion people and enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it.

From government leaders to health workers and family and friends, this messaging service provides the latest news and information on coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others. It also provides the latest situation reports and numbers in real-time to help government decision-makers protect the health of their populations.

The service can be accessed by a link that opens a conversation on WhatsApp. Users can simply type “hi”, "hola", “salut” or "مرحبا" to activate the conversation, prompting a menu of options that can help answer their questions about COVID-19.

The WHO Health Alert was developed in collaboration with Praekelt.Org, using Turn machine learning technology.

Join WHO's Health Alert on WhatsApp:

Arabic Send "مرحبا" to +41 22 501 70 23 on WhatsApp wa.me/41225017023?text=مرحبا

French Send "salut" to +41 22 501 72 98 on WhatsApp wa.me/41225017298?text=salut

Spanish Send "hola" to +41 22 501 76 90 on WhatsApp wa.me/41225017690?text=hola

English Send "hi" to +41 79 893 18 92 on WhatsApp wa.me/41798931892?text=hi



