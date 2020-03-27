Coronavirus - Somalia: Third case of Coronavirus disease confirmed in Somalia

Somalia confirms the third case of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The affected person is a foreign at Aden Abdulle International Airport (Helene Compound) in Mogadisho.



