Storelocal, The Self-Storage Industry’s Premier Co-Op, Announces Anne Mari DeCoster as New COO

Self-Storage Industry Veteran, Anne Mari DeCoster, Dives in as COO of Storelocal

We are very excited and fortunate to be able to bring Anne Mari onto the Storelocal team” — Travis M. Morrow, Storelocal chairman and CEO

NEWPORT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storelocal, the Self-Storage industry’s only co-op focused on providing innovative solutions and bettering vendor/operator relations, today announced that Anne Mari DeCoster joined the team as the organization’s Chief Operating Officer on March 23, 2020. Anne Mari comes to Storelocal with more than 18 years’ experience in the self-storage industry. Serving most recently as the Executive Director of the Arizona Self-Storage Association, she tripled revenue, quadrupled engagement among independent owner/operators, and made AZSA the #1 choice of owners and vendors nationwide for the past two years, according to Inside Self Storage’s Best of Business Survey.

A graduate of Georgetown University, DeCoster previously worked for Booz Allen & Hamilton, providing strategic analysis for government entities and Fortune 500 companies. Her work there helped direct R&D funds to technology ranging from artificial intelligence to voice recognition, in critical early stages of development, so that commercialization became possible.

“We are very excited and fortunate to be able to bring Anne Mari onto the Storelocal team. Her experience in helping self-storage operators solve problems will be invaluable to Storelocal members. Anne Mari’s first initiative will be to deploy our new Voluntary Brand Program, allowing our members that wish to participate to use the Storelocal brand on their physical locations and leverage the strength of the Storelocal.com domain to generate more rentals. Her skill set is uniquely aligned with this mission and she’ll do a fantastic job rolling out the next phase of the Co-op’s development plan.”

-Travis M. Morrow, CEO of Storelocal and Chairman of the Board

“For 18 years, I have helped independent owners remain independent – and profitable – initially for one owner with ventures around the world, then for hundreds at the Arizona Self-Storage Association, and now for thousands with Storelocal. I believe in what we do here at the Co-op and am pleased to join this effort at a time when the need for the Co-op buying power, products and services is greater than ever. I look forward to helping independent owners automate, go remote, be consistently seen online, deliver the customer experience today’s consumer demands, and improve asset value.”

-Anne Mari DeCoster, COO of Storelocal

About Storelocal

Storelocal is a cooperative of self-storage owners and operators coming together to increase their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Focused on independence, problem solving, and buying power, our members leverage new and existing resources to lower their operational costs and increase their profit. We provide a scalable platform of products and services aligned to the needs of our owners. These include the Voluntary Brand Program, bringing independent owners together under one name and on one website; Storelocal Protection, offering independents a combination of products and profits formerly only available to REITs and large operators; and through our sister company, Tenant Inc., Hummingbird management software and a comprehensive technology platform to meet every aspect of owners’ needs. All our products and services are by owners, for owners. For more information about the Storelocal Co-op, please visit www.selfstorage.coop.



