Coated Glass Market on a Robust Growth Trail; Architectural Applications Accentuate Profitability, Reports Fact.MR

Key stakeholders in the global coated glass market must engage in capacity expansion, R&D activities and strategic partnerships to assure robust market position.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As traditional tint glass is increasingly being replaced by coated glass, the market is projected to undergo robust growth at more than 8% CAGR over the course of forecast period (2019-2029). Governments across the globe are imposing stringent construction regulations which warrant the growth of coated glass market , particularly owing to demand growth in energy-efficient buildings, finds Fact.MR.

“Demand for coated glass is impelled by greater emphasis of governments on curbing carbon emissions from industrial plants and from corporate sector. Highly-favored attributes of coated glass such as solar control promotes reduced electricity consumption owing to less utilization of cooling systems,” says Fact.MR analyst.

Request PDF sample of the 170-page report on the coated glass market - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4586

Coated Glass Market – Key Findings

Architectural applications constitute the majority share in coated glass market.

Automotive and optical applications of coated glass will witness double-digit CAGR during the projection period.

Advanced coated glass manufacturing technologies will shape the market through the forecast period.

Asia Pacific will acquire over 40% share in the global coated glass market through 2029.

Coated Glass Market – Key Driving Factors

Rising investment in energy-efficient infrastructure by developing economies is a significant growth contributor.

In automotive industry, coated glass is gradually becoming an industry standard in view of rising global temperature.

Coated glass windows are increasingly being adopted by personal and commercial vehicle owners.

Optical lenses capable of blocking the sun are in high demand in optic end-use application.

Sustainability, visible transmittance, rust and weather resistance are key attributes driving the demand for coated glass.

Heightening demand for enhanced aesthetic appeal is boosting the growth of coated glass market.

Explore the complete coated glass market report with detailed market segmentation, 192 illustrative figures, and 98 data tables at – https://www.factmr.com/report/4586/coated-glass-market

Coated Glass Market – Key Restraints

The optical applications of coated glass are limited as they are not suitable for reading glasses.

Relatively high price point of coated glass in architectural applications is retraining market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major players featured in this Fact.MR study include, but are not limited to, Cardinal Glass Industries, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Sisecam Group, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., China Glass Holding, Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Saint-Gobain S.A., Xinyi Glass Holdings Co. Ltd., Vitro S.A.B DE C.V., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Euroglas, and Guardian Industries. Most players are channeling their efforts towards reducing the production costs. Moreover, they must deploy augmented, integrated, and advanced working systems for real-time interaction with consumers. Industry leaders are scrutinizing niche end-use segments and developing innovative products to unleash potential revenue sources.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the coated glass market. The study provides compelling insights on the coated glass market on the basis of coating (hard, soft), application (architectural, automotive, optical) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

