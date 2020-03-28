As Coronavirus Grows, Gun Sales Rise – An Alternative Self Defense Option for Everyone Does Exist

Be Your Own First Responder

Citizens worry about violence, but not everyone wants to own a gun. Reflex Protect®, is a self-defense spray allowing people to be their own first responder.

A non-lethal solution that addresses violence, but in a non-violent way.” — Our goal is to bring peace of mind to the public

MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES , March 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales of guns and ammunition are way up due to fears about Coronavirus. Ammo.com reported transactions are up 68%. People are living in fear of violence and looking for solutions, but not everyone feels comfortable owning a gun. Reflex Protectoffers a proven non-lethal, non-violent alternative.“Our Presidia Gelis delivered through a patented technology spray head, that easily and accurately shoots the perpetrator up to 20 feet away and delivers a rapid onset of temporary blindness and pain, debilitating the attacker until help arrives,” says Joe Anderson, Co-Founder and President. “If you can use a spray cleaner you can use Reflex Protect,” he says.About Joe Anderson. In 1993 on a Thursday, just before 3pm, a gunman entered Joe Anderson’s former workplace in San Francisco and killed 9 of his friends and colleagues. For years all he could think about was “how can we stop this from ever happening again?” “When my friend Steve Mangold came to me with this product, I thought, “I wish this had been in the receptionist’s hands 25 years earlier; it might have changed everything.”Mangold and Anderson started Reflex Protect and developed a non-lethal solution that addresses violence, but in a non-violent way. “Our goal now is that every receptionist, front line worker, ER triage nurse and teacher can feel empowered and protected - without having to face the use of violent force,” says Anderson.Joe is available for interviews and to discuss:• Specific safety tips for home, work and public spaces• The “gun vs. no gun” safety debate in light of Coronavirus



