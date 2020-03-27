American Space Museum now accepting Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) - New talent joining BCR

American Space Museum Accepts BCR Another Real Estate Deal Accepts Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) MercuriEX Cryptocurrency Exchange - April 15, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joining Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) is Gustas Mavroudis, former IRS Tax Auditor in his new position as BCR Tax Director. He has been a Licensed Tax Professional for over 40 years during which time his private practice specialized in both domestic and international taxation. His practice included tax consulting for a major Japanese trading company Itochu International Inc.Mavroudis has represented clients on all levels of Federal and State Taxation Matters and is knowledgeable in all aspects of cybercurrency including taxation and compliance with US Treasury and State regulations. Bankcoin Reserve's in-house counsel Michellena Yetter, Atty at law will be working with Mavroudis to ensure that Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) is tax compliant and meets current and developing international tax compliance guidance as that information is released.Mavroudis and Yetter will be working with Luis Galvis, Executive VP, Global Strategies, who has been appointed to represent a leading FDA approved South Korean laboratory manufacturing Covid-19 anti-virus test kits. Colonel David Brenner (Ret.) is long experienced in mobilizing crisis projects and personnel management. Colonel Brenner will coordinate the company's collective anti-virus efforts.Also joining BCR is Todd Matthews, former Director of Case Management and Communications for NamUs.gov (National Institute of Justice Database heavily used by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies). Matthews' successfully piloted efforts coordinating data exchanges between NamUs.gov and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.ANOTHER REAL ESTATE SUCCESS WITH BANKCOIN RESERVE (BCR) FOR RENTAL OR PURCHASE:New properties located on the corner of Howe St and Highlands St (driveway entry off Howe St) in Yarrabilba, Queensland, Australia is offering brand new construction. The property is the new site of townhouses with lovely architectural features and the developer is accepting BCR.NEW BUSINESSES ACCEPTING BCR IN AUSTRALIA:"Ken Claydon", cattle rancher from Rosewood, Queensland, Australia is now accepting BCR: https://www.snn.bz/news/cattle-farmer-accepts-bankcoin-reserve-bcr/ "Universal Fitness Supplements", a staple in the Australian health, fitness and supplements industry for over 30 years is now accepting BCR. https://universalfitness.com “Equipped by Educare” is a children's indoor-outdoor playground furniture now accepting BCR. https://www.equippedbyeducare.com/ “Main Supply” provides mens quality grooming products (ships internationally). Products may be ordered from all countries and they are now accepting BCR. https://mainsupply.com.au/ NEW BUSINESSES ACCEPTING BCR IN THE UNITED STATES:The time honored “American Space Museum” in Titusville, Florida is a 501(C)3 charitable organization now offering its BCR wallet address for donations. Its Board of Directors authorized the publication of their wallet address for donations. Make your BCR donations to their wallet directly: http://spacewalkoffame.org/ SPACE MUSEUM WALLET: BAUbFXKusKemftNLFy2pGUB9cSbArQU4FBAlso accepting donations to their BCR wallet address is is the “No One Hungry” charitable organization helping feed thousands of families in need. https://www.noonehungryfl.org/ No One Hungry, a 501(C)3 charitable organization is offering its BCR wallet address for donations:NO ONE HUNGRY WALLET: BAC4VPJ1MhWYrZ9kYEKE58KWWffWkSr5mEStarSmart University is also ICStars of Utah. The 501(C)3 has its own wallet received by StarSmart University's attorney. Call them up and ask for their BCR wallet address. They accept donations via credit card or check. https://www.snn.bz/news/star-smart-university-from-utah-usa-visits-kenya-school-children/ Jill Egizii, former Mayor of Leland Grove has now dedicates herself to "Canine Rescue" and she accepts donations in BCR. https://www.snn.bz/news/jill-egizii-endorses-and-accepts-bankcoin-reserve/ BCR to be listed on MercuriEX Cryptocurrency Exchange for DEPOSIT, TRADE AND CASH OUT:BCR is pleased to announce that Bela Belog of AltcoinN will coordinate the Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) listing on the MercuriEx exchange. Scheduled launch is on 15 April, 2020.MercuriEX is a US based cryptocurrency exchange founded in late 2017 by a small team of professional software developers and veterans in the cryptocurrency space to provide a fast, secure and streamlined user experience. MercuriEX Complies with all US Treasury and IRS laws.BCR will have two pairs: BCR/TUSD and BCR/STHCQuestions about the COVID 19 Test Kits should be emailed to: media@bankcoinreserve.io

