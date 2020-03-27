InsuraGuest Technologies Spotlighted in Broadcast on Crucial Need for Coverage of Vacation-Rental Insurance Gaps

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: ISGI) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Growing Vacation Industry Fosters Demand for Integrated Support Services.”



To hear the AudioPressRelease from NetworkNewsAudio, visit: http://nnw.fm/J69Zn.

To read the full editorial, visit: http://nnw.fm/Is8lC.

In the United States alone, an estimated 4.5 million second homes are managed by rental companies. Every day, travelers turn to agents to help them with the administration of holiday and vacation travel. InsuraGuest Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: ISGI) was established to provide a vital part of that vacation ecosystem.

Any player in the vacation industry faces the risk of liability in the event of guests injuring themselves. Additional features and facilities, which are often crucial to attracting and pleasing guests, often bring additional liability risks.

InsuraGuest’s Hospitality Liability coverages insert a layer of protection, on a primary basis, should guests experience an accident or theft during their stay. ISGI helps take the worry away, making traveling even more enjoyable and the running of vacation properties more financially secure.

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. (TSX.V: ISGI) is a world-leading SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company that utilizes its proprietary insurtech (insurance + technology) flagship software, InsuraGuest, to deliver custom Hospitality Liability coverages through its wholly owned subsidiary, InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group, LLC. Through the combination of InsuraGuest’s integrated software and custom coverages, guests benefit from the property having InsuraGuest if there are losses during their stay. InsuraGuest coverages are purchased by the hotels and vacation rental properties, which can address claims from guests and their room occupants during their stay. The InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages insert a layer of protection on a primary basis should a guest or their room occupants experience an accident and/or theft during their stay at a hotel or vacation rental property.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.InsuraGuest.com.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”) allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a company AudioPressRelease (“APR”). These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NNA can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market. NNA brings its Client Partners unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNA is just one site within our sizable family of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”). IBN is a comprehensive provider of news and original articles; we aggregate and syndicate this content for much bigger impact. IBN also adds Press Release Enhancement and a full array of social media communication solutions and has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, IBN has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.