SurveyMonkey Brings on Key Leadership in Marketing, Investor Relations, and Data & Analytics

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) today announced new additions to its leadership team, including Karen Budell as vice president of brand marketing, Gary Fuges as vice president of investor relations, and Amit Sethi as vice president of data. The strategic hires will bring their wealth of knowledge and help accelerate SurveyMonkey’s disruption of both the customer experience (CX) and market research markets.

“Karen, Gary and Amit are veterans in their respective fields and bring a track record of building successful teams throughout their careers,” said Zander Lurie, chief executive officer at SurveyMonkey. “Their roles are crucial as we expand our enterprise product suite to provide the best-in-class customer experience and market research solutions. We are transforming the CX industry, and are confident this added expertise will position SurveyMonkey to help companies drive growth and innovation worldwide.”

Karen Budell joins SurveyMonkey as vice president of brand marketing. She will play a major role in creating strategic content, internalizing customer insights, and developing research and brand design. Karen previously worked at Google where she was influential in leading the research and messaging for the rebrand and launch of Google’s enterprise analytics and advertising platform, and improving customer experience for large advertisers. Prior to Google, she spent many years in leadership positions at organizations such as Adaptive Insights and Chicago Tribune Media Group.

As vice president of investor relations, Gary Fuges is responsible for leading the development and execution of SurveyMonkey’s global investor relations strategy. Gary brings over 18 years of financial analysis experience across pre-IPO and publicly-traded companies. Most recently, he worked at Castlight Health as head of investor relations. Throughout his career, Gary has provided strategic financial direction in times of major company acquisitions and management changes.

Amit Sethi joins SurveyMonkey as vice president of data. He is responsible for SurveyMonkey's overall data strategy, which includes data infrastructure, business intelligence and data science to ensure internal teams and customers can leverage data at scale for more actionable insights and personalized experiences. With a career spanning two decades, Amit has managed high performance teams for the likes of Adobe and IBM. At Adobe, Amit built, managed and scaled a global data program that drove key business results during a period of massive transformation.

