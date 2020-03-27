Health units to have free water supply

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 27 - The Angolan Government will prioritize the regular and free supply of water to health units, informal markets, quarantine centers and prisoners, within the framework of the contingency plan to prevent the spreading of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the country.,

The plan which does not exclude the supply to the population was announced Thursday by the Minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, at the end of the II Ordinary Meeting of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers.

However, among the health units are hospitals, health centers and mortuary, said the official, stressing that the contingency plan also contains actions to strengthen the technical capacity of the Public Water Company of Luanda (EPAL) and the provincial water and sanitation companies.

João Baptista Borges understands that the measures will quickly deal with the existing damages in the distribution network, with emphasis on the ruptures in the ducts.

Therefore, still in the context of contingency measures against Covid-19, the Secretary for Economic Affairs of the President of the Republic, Lopes Paulo, said, at the end of the session, that is underway a program co-financed by the World Bank (WB) and by the Government of Angola.

In the referred program, and according to the minister, the WB co-finances with a value of USD 320 million, while Angola participates with USD 100 million.

Lopes Paulo stressed that the resources for the program are secured and are already available. As for its start, he said that it is conditioned to the end of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, by 2022, according to Lopes Paulo, the program should benefit 706,000 families.

