360 Finance Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Operational Highlights

Loan origination volume *1 was RMB53,121 million, representing an increase of 60.9% from RMB33,008 million in the same period of 2018.

was RMB53,121 million, representing an increase of 60.9% from RMB33,008 million in the same period of 2018. Outstanding loan balance *2 was RMB72,155 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 67.5% from RMB43,077 million as of December 31, 2018, and an increase of 2.2% from RMB70,568 million as of September 30, 2019.

was RMB72,155 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 67.5% from RMB43,077 million as of December 31, 2018, and an increase of 2.2% from RMB70,568 million as of September 30, 2019. The weighted average tenor of loans *3 originated in the fourth quarter of 2019 was approximately 7.38 months, compared with 8.37 months in the same period of 2018, and 7.90 months in the third quarter of 2019.

originated in the fourth quarter of 2019 was approximately 7.38 months, compared with 8.37 months in the same period of 2018, and 7.90 months in the third quarter of 2019. Cumulative registered users was 135.01 million, an increase of 71.3% from 78.80 million as of December 31, 2018, and an increase of 7.2% from 126.00 million as of September 30, 2019.

Users with approved credit lines *4 was 24.72 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 97.1% from 12.54 million as of December 31, 2018, and an increase of 8.3% from 22.83 million as of September 30, 2019.

was 24.72 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 97.1% from 12.54 million as of December 31, 2018, and an increase of 8.3% from 22.83 million as of September 30, 2019. Cumulative borrowers with successful drawdown, including repeat borrowers was 15.91 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 92.1% from 8.28 million as of December 31, 2018, and an increase of 8% from 14.73 million as of September 30, 2019.

90 day+ delinquency ratio *5 was 1.31% as of December 31, 2019.

was 1.31% as of December 31, 2019. The percentage of funding from financial institutions *6 in the fourth quarter was 97%.

in the fourth quarter was 97%. Repeat borrower contribution*7 was 81.9%.

1 "Loan origination volume" refers to the total principal amount of loans originated through the Company’s platform during the given period.

2 "Outstanding loan balance" refers to the total amount of principal outstanding for loans originated through the Company’s platform at the end of each period, excluding loans delinquent for more than 180 days.

3 For loan facilitated in the fourth quarter of 2019, we use the actual term for extinguished loans and use the contractual term for outstanding loans to calculate the weighted average tenor.

4 "Users with approved credit lines" refers to the total number of users who had submitted their credit applications and were approved with a credit line by the Company at the end of each period.

5 "90 day+ delinquency ratio" refers to the outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans that were 90 to 179 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans on our platform as of a specific date. Loans that are charged-off are not included in the delinquency rate calculation.

6 "The percentage of funding from financial institutions" is based on cumulative loan origination during the given period.

7 “Repeat borrower contribution” for a given period refers to (i) the principal amount of loans borrowed during that period by borrowers who had historically made at least one successful drawdown, divided by (ii) the total loan origination volume through our platform during that period.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue increased by 53.3% to RMB2,400.9 million (US$344.9 million) from RMB1,566.5 million in the same period of 2018.

Income from operations was RMB262.2 million (US$37.7 million).

Non-GAAP *8 income from operations was RMB347.9 million (US$50.0 million).

income from operations was RMB347.9 million (US$50.0 million). Operating margin was 10.9%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 14.5%.

Net income was RMB429.7 million (US$61.7 million).

Non-GAAP net income was RMB515.4 million (US$74.0 million).

Net income margin was 17.9%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 21.5%.

8 Non-GAAP income from operations (Adjusted Income from operations) and Non-GAAP net income (Adjusted net income) are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement” and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2019 Operational Highlights

Total loan origination volume in 2019 was RMB198,666 million, representing an increase of 107% from RMB95,984 million in 2018.

The weighted average tenor of loans originated was 7.75 months in full year 2019, compared with 8.52 months in 2018.

Repeat borrower contribution was 71.8% in full year 2019, compared with 57.9% in 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue increased by 107.3% to RMB9,219.8 million (US$1,324.3 million) from RMB4,447.0 million in 2018.

Income from operations increased by 76.0% to RMB2,893.6 million (US$415.6 million) from RMB1,644.5 million in 2018.

Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 39.6% to RMB3,144.0 million (US$451.6 million) from RMB2,251.9 million in 2018.

Operating margin was 31.4%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 34.1%.

Net income increased by 109.6% to RMB2,501.3 million (US$359.3 million) from RMB1,193.3 million in 2018.

Non-GAAP net income increased by 52.8% to RMB2,751.7 million (US$395.3 million) from RMB1,800.7 million in 2018.

Net income margin was 27.1%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 29.8%.

Mr. Haisheng Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of 360 Finance, commented, “We are proud to deliver our strong operational and financial results during the fourth quarter despite the challenging market conditions within China Fintech industry. By the end of 2019, we have accumulated 24.72 million borrowers with approved credit lines, an exceptional 97% year-on-year growth. During the quarter, loan volume reached RMB53.12 billion, an increase of 61% year-over-year which is all the more remarkable achievement given the industry turbulence. During the quarter, we proactively refined our prudent risk management policy leveraging our seasoned team and acute market insights. Our risk management capabilities have always been our strong suite and will help us sail through the COVID-19 outbreak. Throughout the outbreak, we managed to promptly implement a series of response measures, including full work force resume remotely by the end of February, all of which ensured a faster recovery of core business metrics. As the COVID-19 pandemic is on-going, uncertainties still persist within the industry. Nevertheless, taking into account our 2020 year-to-date operational performance, we are confident with our business resilience and strong management capabilities, and are firmly committed to continue delivering strong results in 2020.

Mr. Wu continued, “In November last year, FountainVest’s decision to invest in our Company demonstrates their confidence in the future growth prospects of our business. They were subsequently joined by our chairman, Mr. Hongyi Zhou, and all key members of the management team in December to announce a plan to jointly invest up to US$60 million to purchase 360 Finance shares in the next twelve months. By the end of December 2019, management team and FountainVest have already purchased US$20 million worth of shares, in addition to the initial investment made by FountainVest in November. This is a solid vote of confidence by management in the future growth and development of our business, and provides strong interest alignment between Company management and our shareholders.”

Mr. Jiang Wu, Chief Financial Officer and Director of 360 Finance, stated, “We achieved full year revenue of RMB9.22 billion and full year net income of RMB2.50 billion, with an exponential increase of 107.3% and 109.6% year-over-year, respectively. Our full year Non-GAAP net income reached RMB2.75 billion, with an increase of 52.8% year-over-year. We are thrilled to deliver this result which is a strong beat to our guidance announced in early 2019. This achievement, despite the industry turbulence, proved our business resilience and strong management capabilities. I would like to highlight our achievements in two aspects: improved operation efficiency and sufficient margin of safety. Firstly, regarding operation efficiency, we proactively refined borrower acquisition strategy and trimmed down sales and marketing expenses to RMB431.8 million, implying RMB228 acquisition cost for each new borrower with approved credit lines, in comparison with RMB903 million and RMB246 in the previous quarter, respectively. Also, our non-GAAP effective tax rate reached a record low 14.5% in 2019 compared to 20.6% in 2018. Moreover, we have further strengthened our cooperation with financial institutions to further diversify our funding sources and reduced our overall funding cost to 8.0% from 8.4% in the previous quarter. During the past year, we successfully issued RMB2.3billion ABS with an attractive comprehensive cost at 5.6% despite challenging domestic market conditions. All these data reflect our funding partners’ confidence in our asset quality and risk management capabilities. Secondly, regarding margin of safety, we always adopted prudent and risk-averse policy and maintained our reserve coverage at more than 4.0x. Hence the guarantee liability increased in the fourth quarter in order to better cope with the uncertainties. Furthermore, we continue to make progress in scaling up our ‘capital-light’ model, accounting for 22% of our loan originations volume in the fourth quarter, compared to 0.8% in the first quarter in 2019. We substantially reduced our leverage multiple to 8.1x at the end of 2019 compared to 9.5x at the beginning of 2019. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak and the global economic turbulence, maintaining asset quality and cash reserves are top priorities for our management, hence we will take a prudent path and continue our growth while staying alert on any uncertainty down the road.”

Mr. Yan Zheng, Vice President of 360 Finance, added, “We are delighted to close the year of 2019 with very stable risk performance even though in the volatile fourth quarter. Relying on our robust risk modeling and proactive risk strategy refinement in the fourth quarter, our D1 delinquency ratio*9 was 6.77%, with a modest drop compared to 6.93% in 18Q4 and a slight increase compared to 6.40% in 19Q3 despite the turbulent environment. We are determined to continue this prudent risk strategy in the first quarter of 2020 to mitigate uncertainties from COVID-19 situation. With our work force fully recovered in February, our D1 delinquency ratio has already normalized. Since inception, we have adopted a comprehensive operation system and risk modeling which enable us to precisely identify, price and categorize various borrowers according to different credit profiles. During the outbreak, we are glad to find out that borrowers in some certain risk categories stay at their normal risk level. In 2020, we will continue to deploy this competitive strategy and have full confidence in maintaining the risk management excellence.”

9 "D1 delinquency ratio" is defined as (i) the total amount of principal that became overdue as a specified date, divided by (ii) the total amount of principal that was due for repayment as of such date.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total net revenues increased by 53.3% to RMB2,400.9 million (US$344.9 million) from RMB1,566.5 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan facilitation service fees, post origination service fees and other service fees associated with an increase in loan origination volume.

Revenue from loan facilitation services increased by 3.3% to RMB1,103.9 million (US$158.6 million) from RMB1,068.6 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan origination volume on the Company’s platform.

Revenue from post-origination services increased by 45.1% to RMB524.1 million (US$75.3 million) from RMB361.1 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan origination volume and the cumulative effect of loans originated during prior periods on the Company’s platform.

Financing income*10 increased by 1535.2% to RMB585.4 million (US$84.1 million) from RMB35.8 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan volume through the consolidated trusts.

Other service fee revenues increased by 85.6% to RMB187.5 million (US$26.9 million) from RMB101.0 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in release of guarantee liabilities upon expiry of the underlying loans and late fees from borrowers.

Total operating costs and expenses increased by 145.4% to RMB2,138.7 million (US$307.2 million) from RMB871.4 million in the same period of 2018 primarily due to an increase in expenses associated with loan origination and additional guarantee liabilities recorded for loans facilitated in prior periods.

Origination and servicing expenses increased by 103.6% to RMB459.1 million (US$66.0 million) from RMB225.5 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in financing expense associated with on-balance-sheet loan volume.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 9.5% to RMB431.8 million (US$62.0 million) from RMB477.3 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to a more conservative customer acquisition strategy adopted during the fourth quarter and an increase of customer acquisition efficiency.

General and administrative expenses increased by 9.8% to RMB120.0 million (US$17.2 million) from RMB109.3 million in the same period of 2018.

Provision for loans receivable increased by 3095.5% to RMB281.2 million (US$40.4 million) from RMB8.8 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan volume through the consolidated trusts, in addition, for the volatility of the industry during the fourth quarter of 2019, we provided additional allowance to ensure sufficient coverage.

Provision for financial assets receivable increased by 200.9% to RMB64.7 million (US$9.3 million) from RMB21.5 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan origination volume. The volatility of the industry during the fourth quarter of 2019 also had an impact on the expected default rates, we provided additional allowance to ensure sufficient coverage.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets increased by 62.4% to RMB47.1 million (US$6.8 million) from RMB29.0 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan origination volume. The volatility of the industry during the fourth quarter of 2019 also had an impact on the expected default rates, we provided additional allowance to ensure sufficient coverage.

Expense on guarantee liabilities was RMB734.7 million (US$105.5 million). During the fourth quarter of 2019, due to the volatility of the industry which negatively affected our asset quality and the expected default rates, we accrued additional expense on guarantee liabilities to ensure the sufficiency of our reserve coverage.

Income from operations was RMB262.2 million (US$37.7 million).

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB347.9 million (US$50.0 millions).

Operating margin was 10.9%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 14.5%.

Income before income tax expense was RMB336.6 million (US$48.4 million).

Income taxes benefit was RMB93.1 million (US$13.4 million).

Net income was RMB429.7 million (US$61.7 million).

Non-GAAP net income was RMB515.4 million (US$74.0 million).

Net income margin was 17.9%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 21.5%.

10 “Financing income” is generated from loans originated through the Company’s platform funded by the consolidated trusts and Fuzhou Microcredit, which charge fees and interests from borrowers.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Total net revenues increased by 107.3% to RMB9,219.8 million (US$1,324.3 million) from RMB4,447.0 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan facilitation service fees, post origination service fees and other service fees associated with an increase in loan origination volume.

Revenue from loan facilitation services increased by 63.1% to RMB5,069.3 million (US$728.2 million) from RMB3,107.6 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan origination volume on the Company’s platform.

Revenue from post-origination services increased by 166.3% to RMB2,018.4 million (US$289.9 million) from RMB758.0 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan origination volume and the cumulative effect of loans originated during prior periods on the Company’s platform.

Financing income increased by 389.0% to RMB1,309.6 million (US$188.1 million) from RMB267.8 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan volume through the consolidated trusts.

Other service fee revenues increased by 162.3% to RMB822.5 million (US$118.1 million) from RMB313.6 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in revenue from referring borrowers to other platforms and an increase in release of guarantee liabilities upon expiry of the underlying loans and late fees from borrowers.

Total operating costs and expenses increased by 125.7% to RMB6,326.3 million (US$908.7 million) from RMB2,802.5 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in expenses associated with loan origination and online customer acquisition.

Origination and servicing expenses increased by 87.3% to RMB1,365.5 million (US$196.1 million) from RMB729.0 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in financing expense associated with on-balance-sheet loan volume.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 116.7% to RMB2,864.6 million (US$411.5 million) from RMB1,321.9 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in advertising expenses to promote the Company’s brand and attract users to the platform.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 16.1% to RMB477.9 million (US$68.7 million) from RMB569.4 million in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by increase in trust fees, rentals and professional fees.

Provision for loans receivable increased by 994.4% to RMB487.0 million (US$70.0 million) from RMB44.5 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan volume through the consolidated trusts, in addition, for the volatility of the industry during the fourth quarter of 2019, we provided additional allowance to ensure sufficient coverage.

Provision for financial assets receivable increased by 207.8% to RMB166.2 million (US$23.9 million) from RMB54.0 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan origination volume. The volatility of the industry during the fourth quarter of 2019 also had an impact on the expected default rates, we provided additional allowance to ensure sufficient coverage.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets increased by 175.1% to RMB230.3 million (US$33.1 million) from RMB83.7 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan origination volume. The volatility of the industry during the fourth quarter of 2019 also had an impact on the expected default rates, we provided additional allowance to ensure sufficient coverage.

Expense on guarantee liabilities was RMB734.7 million (US$105.5 million). During the fourth quarter of 2019, due to the volatility of the industry which negatively affected our asset quality and the expected default rates, we accrued additional expense on guarantee liabilities to ensure the sufficiency of our reserve coverage.

Income from operations increased by 76.0% to RMB2,893.6 million (US$415.6 million) from RMB1,644.5 million in 2018.

Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 39.6% to RMB3144.0 million (US$451.6 millions) from RMB2,251.9 million in 2018.

Operating margin was 31.4%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 34.1%.

Income before income tax expense increased by 78.8% to RMB2,967.3 million (US$426.2 million) from RMB1,659.7 million in 2018.

Income tax expense was RMB466.0 million (US$66.9 million), compared with income tax expense of RMB466.4 million in the same period of 2018.

Net income increased by 109.6% to RMB2,501.3 million (US$359.3 million) from RMB1,193.3 million in 2018.

Non-GAAP net income increased by 52.8% to RMB2,751.7 million (US$395.3 million) from RMB1,800.7 million in 2018.

Net income margin was 27.1%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 29.8%.

M6+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage

The following chart and table display the historical cumulative M6+ delinquency rates by loan origination vintage for all loans originated through the company’s platform:



Business Outlook

360 Finance currently expects total loan origination volume for fiscal year 2020 to be in the range of RMB 200 billion to RMB 220 billion. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views, which are subject to change.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 Finance” or the “Company”) is a leading digital consumer finance platform and the finance partner of the 360 Group. The Company provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The Company’s proprietary technology platform enables a unique user experience supported by resolute risk management. When coupled with its partnership with 360 Group, the Company’s technology translates to a meaningful borrower acquisition, borrower retention and funding advantage, supporting the rapid growth and scaling of its business.

For more information, please visit: ir.360jinrong.net

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measure, which is adjusted from results based on U.S. GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expenses. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details on the non-GAAP financial measures.

We use non-GAAP income from operation, non-GAAP operation margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income margin in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP income from operation represents income from operation excluding share-based compensation expenses, and non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax. We believe that non-GAAP income from operation and non-GAAP net income help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in results based on U.S. GAAP. We believe that non-GAAP income from operation and non-GAAP net income provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of non-GAAP financial information may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2019.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. 360 Finance may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including the Company’s business outlook for 2019, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding such risks and uncertainties is included in 360 Finance's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and 360 Finance does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

360 Finance, Inc Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2019 2019 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,445,802 2,108,123 302,813 Restricted cash 567,794 1,727,727 248,172 Security deposit prepaid to third-party guarantee companies 795,700 932,983 134,015 Funds receivable from third party payment service providers 142,622 118,860 17,073 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 1,791,745 2,332,364 335,023 Financial assets receivable, net 1,193,621 1,912,554 274,721 Amounts due from related parties 484,286 478,767 68,771 Loans receivable, net 811,433 9,239,565 1,327,180 Prepaid expenses and other assets 109,016 676,723 97,205 Total current assets 7,342,019 19,527,666 2,804,973 Non-current assets: Accounts receivable and contract assets, net-non current - 19,508 2,802 Financial assets receivable, net-non current - 59,270 8,514 Property and equipment, net 6,869 17,113 2,458 Intangible assets 847 3,512 504 Deferred tax assets - 697,348 100,168 Other assets - 31,184 4,479 Total non-current assets 7,716 827,935 118,925 TOTAL ASSETS 7,349,735 20,355,601 2,923,898 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-current 300,341 4,423,717 635,427 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 518,955 720,918 103,554 Amounts due to related parties 78,767 55,622 7,990 Short term loans - 200,000 28,728 Guarantee liabilities 1,399,174 2,946,855 423,289 Income tax payable 432,066 1,056,219 151,716 Other tax payable 164,478 263,856 37,901 Total current liabilities 2,893,781 9,667,187 1,388,605 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 15,758 - - Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-noncurrent - 3,442,500 494,484 Other long-term liabilities - 31,184 4,479 Total non-current liabilities 15,758 3,473,684 498,963 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,909,539 13,140,871 1,887,568 Ordinary shares 20 21 3 Additional paid-in capital 4,866,756 5,117,184 735,037 Accumulated (deficit)/retained earnings (430,263) 2,071,332 297,528 Other comprehensive income 3,683 24,905 3,577 TOTAL 360 FINANCE INC EQUITY 4,440,196 7,213,442 1,036,145 Noncontroling interests - 1,288 185 TOTAL EQUITY 4,440,196 7,214,730 1,036,330 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 7,349,735 20,355,601 2,923,898





360 Finance, Inc Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Revenue from loan facilitation services 1,068,558 1,103,948 158,572 3,107,633 5,069,282 728,157 Revenue from post-origination services 361,106 524,078 75,279 757,957 2,018,430 289,929 Financing income 35,797 585,392 84,086 267,844 1,309,616 188,115 Other service fee revenues 101,002 187,463 26,927 313,584 822,519 118,147 Total net revenue 1,566,463 2,400,881 344,864 4,447,018 9,219,847 1,324,348 Origination and servicing 225,511 459,143 65,952 728,999 1,365,545 196,148 Sales and marketing 477,283 431,790 62,023 1,321,950 2,864,595 411,473 General and administrative 109,306 120,030 17,241 569,387 477,939 68,652 Provision for loans receivable 8,781 281,182 40,389 44,474 486,991 69,952 Provision for financial assets receivable 21,536 64,659 9,288 53,989 166,176 23,870 Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets 29,022 47,132 6,770 83,707 230,280 33,078 Expense on guarantee liabilities - 734,730 105,537 - 734,730 105,537 Total operating costs and expenses 871,439 2,138,666 307,200 2,802,506 6,326,256 908,710 Income from operations 695,024 262,215 37,664 1,644,512 2,893,591 415,638 Interest income(expense), net 3,557 (14,229) (2,044) 10,026 (41,707) (5,991) Foreign exchange gain(loss) 582 42,646 6,126 (2,563) (24,875) (3,573) Other income, net - 45,974 6,604 7,696 140,278 20,150 Income before income tax expense 699,163 336,606 48,350 1,659,671 2,967,287 426,224 Income taxes (expense) benefit (104,433) 93,093 13,372 (466,360) (465,983) (66,934) Net income 594,730 429,699 61,722 1,193,311 2,501,304 359,290 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests - (218) (31) - (291) (42) Deemed dividend - - - (3,097,733) - - Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 594,730 429,917 61,753 (1,904,422) 2,501,595 359,332 Net income (loss) per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of 360 Finance, Inc. Basic 2.10 1.47 0.21 (9.39) 8.66 1.24 Diluted 1.98 1.43 0.21 (9.39) 8.31 1.19 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share Basic 215,819,991 291,911,903 291,911,903 202,751,277 288,827,604 288,827,604 Diluted 228,163,518 299,691,958 299,691,958 202,751,277 300,938,470 300,938,470







360 Finance, Inc Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three months ended December 31, 2018 2019 2019 RMB RMB USD Net income 594,730 429,699 61,722 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustment (58) (44,724) (6,424) Other comprehensive loss (58) (44,724) (6,424) Total comprehensive income 594,672 384,975 55,298 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - (218) (31) Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 594,672 385,193 55,329 Year ended December 31, 2018 2019 2019 RMB RMB USD Net income 1,193,311 2,501,304 359,290 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustment 3,683 21,222 3,048 Other comprehensive income 3,683 21,222 3,048 Total comprehensive income 1,196,994 2,522,526 362,338 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - (291) (42) Deemed dividend (3,097,733) - - Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders (1,900,739) 2,522,817 362,380







360 Finance, Inc Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three months ended December 31, 2018 2019 2019 RMB RMB USD Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income to Net Income Net income 594,730 429,699 61,722 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 77,358 85,727 12,314 Non-GAAP net income 672,088 515,426 74,036 Non-GAAP net income margin 42.9% 21.5% Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from operations to Income from operations Income from operations 695,024 262,215 37,664 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 77,358 85,727 12,314 Non-GAAP Income from operations 772,382 347,942 49,978 Non-GAAP operating margin 49.3% 14.5% Year ended December 31, 2018 2019 2019 RMB RMB USD Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income to Net Income Net income 1,193,311 2,501,304 359,290 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 607,381 250,428 35,972 Non-GAAP net income 1,800,692 2,751,732 395,262 Non-GAAP net income margin 40.5% 29.8% Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from operations to Income from operations Income from operations 1,644,512 2,893,591 415,638 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 607,381 250,428 35,972 Non-GAAP Income from operations 2,251,893 3,144,019 451,610 Non-GAAP operating margin 50.6% 34.1%











