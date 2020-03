Tyson Foods Commits $13 Million in COVID-19 Hunger Relief and Community Support

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGDALE, Ark., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is committing $13 million to support critical needs in local communities where the company operates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced today. This investment includes $2 million in community grants and more than $11 million worth of products donated by the company since March 11.



The company has created a Community Response Fund that will distribute grants and food donations to non-profit organizations working to help people in Tyson Foods’ plant communities across the U.S. Community grants will be awarded by invitation only.

“Our company is proud to play a critical role in feeding the nation during this challenging time, and we recognize the importance of supporting our team members, their families and our plant communities,” said Tyson Foods CEO Noel White. “The purpose of this special fund is to provide help where it’s needed most.”

COMMUNITY GRANTS

Grants will be allocated in Tyson plant communities for non-profit organizations to help support Tyson team members and the local community. Investments will be focused on non-profit partners providing emergency response efforts such as rent and utility assistance, food distribution, health care, childcare, small business support and other economic recovery services.

TEAM MEMBER SUPPORT

Because our team members are Tyson’s most valuable asset, $500,000 will bolster the company’s existing Helping Hands program, which offers financial assistance to team members following a disaster or personal hardship.

TEAM MEMBER GIVING

The company will also offer a special matched giving opportunity. Funds have been allocated to the company’s Giving Together program to amplify the impact of giving from team members and encourage the support of a wide variety of non-profit organizations.

HUNGER RELIEF

The company has donated four million pounds of protein, valued at $11 million, since early March and expanded hunger relief efforts to include the following.

Product donations to the Tyson Community Pantry Program for local solutions to hunger.



Summer product donations to ensure the most vulnerable in our communities have access to food during summer break.



Meal boxes to Tyson drivers who may have difficulty accessing food while on the road.



Semi-trailers with approximately 35,000 pounds of product deployed to Tyson plant locations for hourly team members and the community.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®.

Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com .

Contact:

Derek Burleson – 479-290-6466 or Derek.Burleson@Tyson.com

