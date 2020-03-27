Call Volume to Senior Living Communities Increases 200% Due to Pandemic

24/7 Phone Crisis Support for family inquiries keeps caregivers focused on seniors

/EIN News/ -- Kansas City, Mo., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limited visits to senior living communities across the country by family members who want to check on their loved ones means the phones are ringing much more than normal. Some communities report a 200% increase in call volume since social distancing was put in place. To help keep caregivers engaged with seniors and maintaining calm within their communities, SeniorVu has reallocated its contact center resources as an overflow for Crisis Phone Support for the senior living industry to help keep families informed and reassured.

“Our caregivers are focused on our residents’ needs, and to keep families feeling connected, we have SeniorVu working on our behalf,” says Todd Seib, Chairman, Avalon Health Care Group. “They support our caregivers who are on the frontlines by answering calls immediately, sorting out the non-essential inquiries from essential ones, working with prospect inquiries and lining up interviews with applicants. Their services are especially valuable during this pandemic.”

Since launching this service last week, SeniorVu’s platform data analysis shows that most inbound calls are virus-related questions or a family member checking in on a senior loved one. These calls can NOT be left to voice mail without risking alienating the family and generating even more calls.

The increased call volume is tracked and broken down for details:

40% questions about virus protocols (not transferred, handled by SeniorVu)

38% requests to be transferred to resident or Community care provider (transferred to Community)

13% misc. questions (not transferred, handled by SeniorVu)

9% requested sales support (not transferred, handled by SeniorVu and on average, 31% scheduled a future tour)

“Our technology allows calls to be routed from each senior living community directly to our contact center,” says Stephanie Piester, VP, Client Success at SeniorVu. “Our team responds to each call within seconds on behalf of the community. They are already highly trained to handle stressed callers and know how to manage potentially difficult conversations. We are MADE for this!”

Once a senior living community is added to the SeniorVu platform, any message or specific procedures directed by the community are added to the portal. When someone calls, the platform recognizes the number and populates that particular community’s information so the SeniorVu team can respond appropriately and with that particular community’s protocols.

About Avalon

Avalon Memory Care has pioneered a unique model of care that is tailored to the individual special needs of those affected with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and cognitive impairments in a safe and secure environment. Their comprehensive philosophy of care means that they attend to the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of each resident to ensure each achieve their full quality of life potential with individualized daily routines. They are dedicated to you and your loved one during the transition to a home that meets their evolving care needs. Avalon Memory Care is unparalleled in professional and sensitive care while also assuring the safety and well-being of its residents. https://avalonmemorycare.com/

About SeniorVu

SeniorVu is the essential Lead and Applicant Manager solution for senior living organizations. From 24x7 Crisis-Line phone support to Job Applicant handling to engaging and nurturing incoming sales leads, SeniorVu’s Contact Center and Business Intelligence software gives senior living operators the consistency and transparency needed to deliver a great experience for everyone involved in the senior living journey. Support your communities by leveraging the power of the SeniorVu “Virtual Assistant” and regain control today. For more information call SeniorVu at (816) 895-8829. https://www.seniorvu.com/

