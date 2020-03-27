Visteon to Conduct 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 3, in Van Buren Township, Michigan

/EIN News/ -- VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC) will conduct its 2020 annual shareholders meeting at 11 a.m. EDT on June 3, 2020, at Grace Lake Lodge on the campus of Visteon's headquarters and innovation center in Van Buren Township, Michigan. Further details will be included in the company's proxy materials for the annual meeting, which will be made available in April.



About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 11,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of approximately $3 billion in 2019. Learn more at www.visteon.com .

