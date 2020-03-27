Fran Briggs Releases Best of Spring Reading, 2020

Fran Briggs, American Journalist

List includes authors from Canada to USA; to Asia and the U.K.

The list includes novice and best selling authors, alike. It pays homage to the authors’ vision; subject; creativity; impact, and influence.” — Fran Briggs

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For book lovers, every spring is an exciting one. American Journalist, Fran Briggs recently recognized ten books as among the best of spring reading, 2020. The annual promotion puts the spotlight on a select group of emerging and established authors from Los Angeles, to New York; to the U.K., and Asia.The spring reading list is organized by title, publisher, author, a short synopsis of each book, and a link for additional information and purchase. Genres include health and wellness; science-fiction; children’s; mystery; humor; spiritual, and suspense.“Every quarter, I share ten books which depict talent and diversity within the literary world,” explained Briggs. “The list includes novice and best selling authors, alike. It pays homage to the authors’ vision; subject; creativity; impact and influence,” she concluded.Below are the ten selections. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.1. Drau: Blood (Ingram Spark) by Elizabeth Stephens. The disgraced House of Dhal-Marrah may be able to prevent the coming storm but to do so they will need to face an enemy whose hatred knows no bounds. http://www.esstephensauthor.co.uk/drau-blood 2. From the Barrio to the Board Room: Second Edition (Writers of the Round Table Press) by Dr. Robert Renteria. The author’s journey from East L.A. and gang and drug life to becoming VP of a publicly traded company, owner of his own businesses and now his work as a civic leader, empowering our nation's youth to stay in school, out of gangs and off drugs. Available at https://www.fromthebarrio.com/the-book 3. The Key to Survival by Daniel M. Warloch (Amazon)The story begins when twelve-year-old Jake Hollywood finds an envelope on his way to school one morning. Unexplainably, he feels it is drawing him towards it and he bends to pick it up. Then, it happens… http://www.danielmwarloch.com 4. Our Red Skies: Free-spirited African American adventurers who know no boundaries ( http://www.pamricedesign.com ) by Pamela C. Rice. Real adventurers have a sixth sense, a necessary intuitive tool to achieve the task at hand. It’s called survival.5. The Secret Summer Field Trip ( http://www.pamricedesign.com ) by Pamela C. Rice. Andy tells the story of a magical adventure with friends during one summer vacation.6. Drain ThatPain (Amazon) by Joanna Cameron Drain ThatPain presents a new concept-a holistic energy technique for chronic pain elimination using active imagination. http://www.drainthatpain.com 7. Jaguar Jungle (Amazon) by Jim Ward. In this riveting and catapulting enthraller, a high-stakes land grab for the Amazon, war breaks out between the tribes and the miners. http://www 8. Blindly In Love: The Red Lair Book 1 (Indie) by Kelanie Black Blind from birth, Dante is his own worst enemy. Adrift in life, Cassie is looking for more. Both look for happiness in all the wrong places. When they meet at The Red Lair, the two learn who they are to each other, and to themselves. https://www.amazon.com/Blindly-Love-Red-Lair-Book-ebook/dp/B081JK3F4L 9. Queen Vernita’s Visitors educational series (Dr. Dawn Menge ) by Dr. Dawn Menge . A multi-award winning children book series of adventure. Available at https://www.rushmorepress.com/ 10. The Yellow Fever Revenge (Indie) by Jackie Ross Flaum. As the yellow fever devastates towns on its march up the Mississippi River to Memphis, Elizabeth McAlister learns her rapist is in town and plots revenge in a time of plague.



