Steve Bruno, Addiction Expert Offering Remote Interventions Via Zoom or Skype Free for Families Hit Hardest by COVID-19

The COVID-19 threat has made life much more difficult for families who need to get a drug-addicted or alcoholic loved one into treatment.

A goal without a plan is just a wish” — Antoine de Saint-Exupery

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release Contact: Steve BrunoLos Angeles, California (747) 220-2287steve@morethanhope.com“Those of us working in the field of recovery have to adapt, and fast,” says Steve Bruno, author and expert in the field of addiction.In response to the COVID-19 protocols, Mr. Bruno is now offering remote interventions via phone, Zoom or Skype, free of charge for families in areas hardest hit by COVID-19, like New York and Los Angeles.“Getting addicts and alcoholics into treatment is more urgent than ever,” says Bruno, “We cannot, in our battle with this virus, exacerbate the more common conditions of addiction and alcoholism which already kill on average, 18,000 people nationwide every month**, especially considering that treatment for addiction is readily available and offer a vastly better situation than isolated at home.”Telling an addict or alcoholic to self-isolate while handing him $1200 in free money may not be the best idea, especially if his condition is acute, which is the case with over 30,000,000 Americans. An addict who needs to be in treatment should go ahead and go. Any decent drug treatment program will provide access to medical care while enforcing COVID-19 protocols. There is the added benefit of the addict no longer compromising his or her immune system by actively using drugs or alcohol, which makes the addict safer as well as his family, and the increase in personal and social responsibility that comes with getting honest and ethical, connecting once again with the world around him.And – remote interventions work according to Bruno, “It’s not for everyone. But, if the family is cohesive, stays in communication with me and follows my instructions to the letter, the chances are high it will prevail. I’ve done it successfully by phone and with Zoom, Skype or Face-Time it will be an even smoother, more personal experience.Mr. Bruno is encouraging families to move ahead with plans to help their addicted loved ones. “Right now, helping an addicted loved one get into a good program is the healthiest thing a family can do. Self-isolation is for those of us in good shape otherwise, not for addicts and alcoholics who need help.”Mr. Bruno had his own struggles with addiction before spending nearly 20 years as a clinician, having personally orchestrated over 400 interventions with a 90% success rate, twice the national average.Mr. Bruno does not represent or endorse any program, other than to say he supports matching the person with a program that is a good fit.He is a member of The Association of Intervention Specialists and author of More Than Hope, a guidebook for families who are trying to help an addicted loved one.Mr. Bruno has appeared as an independent expert on shows such as Insights with David Goldberg, Dare to Be Authentic with Mari Mitchell and The World’s Most Amazing People with K.C. Armstrong.For an interview, please contact Mr. Bruno directly at (747) 220-2287 or write to him at steve@morethanhope.com.*Tactical guidance is free of charge for families living in areas hit hardest by COVID-19 on a first come, first served basis. Contact Mr. Bruno directly to see if your family qualifies.**According to The National Institutes of Health, deaths from meth, opiates, cocaine and alcohol combined is 190,000 annually . Add to that the ongoing annual increase of over 25%, and the prediction for 2020 is close to 250,0000 deaths nationwide, not including the potential increase from COVID-19 protocols such as self-isolation and the corrolary loss of employment and property.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.