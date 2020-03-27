Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms first deaths due to Coronavirus COVID-19

This morning, we wake South Africans up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19.

These two deaths occurred in the Western Cape. One at a Private Hospital and the other at a Public Hospital.

We will give more details later on, when we announce the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have increased from yesterday’s number and have tipped the 1000 mark.

Issued by: Department of Health



