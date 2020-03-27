There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,271 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Nigeria: 65 confirmed cases as at 8:35 pm 26th March

As at 8:35 pm 26th March, there are  

3 discharged 1 death

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently; Lagos- 44 FCT- 11 Ogun- 3 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 1 Edo- 1 Bauchi- 2 Osun-1 Rivers-1

