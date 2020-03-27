AI Governance Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report on AI Governance presents an overview of the market it holds. AI Governance market size will grow from USD 51 million in 2020 to USD 316 million in 2025. This will occur at a CAGR of 44.3% during the forecast period. The major factors that have the ability to drive the growth in this market are the growing demand for transparency in AI decisions, increasing need to build trust in AI systems. The increasing government also takes the advantage to leverage the benefits of AI technology. The adoption of the AI Governance solutions is expected to grow to effectively manage ethical risk of an organization.

Over the next few years, the AI Governance market will be seen registering a xx% CARG in terms of revenue. This report discusses the key factors influencing the market growth, opportunities, challenges and risks faced by key players and the whole market. This research is done to study and analyze the global AI governance market by product type and applications, regions, and future forecast to 2024. It is also done to analyze the AI Governance with respect to individual growth trends, contribution to the total market and future prospects.

The significant features of the review are: Market overview: It includes AI Governance top key players, market study scope, market analysis by application and type, etc, Executive summary: This report evaluates key market features like price, revenue, capacity utilization rate, production rate, consumption, import-export, CAGR, and gross margin, Regional study: All the countries and regions analyzed in the governance market report are studied on the basis of market size by application and product, key players and market forecast, Market forecast: It offers complete forecast of the global AI Governance market by product, application, and region.

Key Players :

IBM

ZestFinance

Google

AWS

Microsoft

Facebook

FICO

Salesforce.com

2021.AI

SAP

SAS Institute

integrate.ai

H2O.AI

Pymetrics

Market segmentation

This study considers the AI Governance generated value from the sales of the following segments.

Segmentation by product type: Software, Service, Other

These services play an integral part in the software life cycle where implementing platforms and executive activities are related. These services include consulting, integration, and support and maintenance. They help to identify the most effective way to achieve business goals.

Segmentation by application : BFSI, Healthcare and life sciences, Government and defence, Retail and Car

This report also splits the market by region which include places like America, US, Canada, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, South Africa, Egypt, Middle east, Israel, Turkey and GCC countries.

The growth of the market is due to increasing government initiatives to leverage the benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. But understanding of data and skills still hinder the market. The autonomous transportation is one of the few areas of automobile industry where the AI Governance solutions play a major role because self driving cars can make life and death decisions. The consulting services statement is expected to account for a higher market share during the forecast period. And Europe is expected to grow at the highest rate during that forecast period. That region is expected to hold the second largest market size in the global market because this country is at the forefront to conduct research on ethical AI and governance of AI technology.

