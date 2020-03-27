Medical Animation Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Medical Animation -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Global Medical Animation Market is accounted for $130.47 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $421.11 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Growing penetration of Smartphones, rising usage of medical animation by life sciences & medical device and increasing ageing population are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, high cost of medical animation services is hampering the market. Emerging economies are offering new growth opportunities for the players in the medical animation market.

Advent of biological illustration and 3D computer graphics in healthcare marketing is contributing towards the dominant share of life science segment. Increasing research activities for the development of new product and related awareness concerning to various injuries, diseases and defects, the adoption of animated studies is anticipated to increase in coming years. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the growing pharmaceutical industry, growing number of medical institutes in India, lucrative medical devices industry in China, entry of local players and low cost of medical animation in India.

Some of the key players in Medical Animation market include

Infuse Medical, Hybrid Medical Animation, Inc., Ghost Productions, Inc., Scientific Animations, Inc., Invivo Communications, Inc., Random42 Scientific Communication, Radius Digital Science , Nucleus Medical Media, AXS Studio, Inc., Visible Body, Elara Systems, Inc., Animated Biomedical Productions, Xvivo Scientific Animation, Blausen Medical Communications, Inc., Understand.Com, Trinsic Animation, LLC., Viscira and Medmovie, Inc.

Therapeutic Areas Covered:

• Oncology

• Cosmeceuticals/Plastic Surgery

• Dental

• Cardiology

• Other Therapeutic Areas

o Orthopedics

o Neurology

o Gastroenterology

o Ophthalmology

o Gynecology

o ENT

Animation Types Covered:

• 2D Animation

• 3D Animation

• Real Time Imaging (4D Animation)

• Flash Animation

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

• Academic Institutes

• Life Science Companies

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Other End Users

Applications Covered:

• Cellular and Molecular Studies

• Patient Education

• Drug Mechanism of Action (MOA) and Approval

• Surgical Training and Planning

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

