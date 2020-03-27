Xian Tourism Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Xian Tourism -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xian Tourism Industry

Description

This report focuses on the global Xian Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Xian Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

Tour is a kind of leisure activity, meaning that people with families or friends go out to relax themselves and get out of the tedious work or maybe trouble things from life for the time being. Now with the society developing and people’s living standard improving, tour is more and more popular.

The National Outline for Tourism and Leisure (2013–2020), released in 2013 by the State Council,14 is expected to further boost domestic tourism by implementing a national system of paid holidays by the end of 2020. The government’s 12th Five-Year Plan, which aims to increase living standards, should also contribute to this development.

In 2017, the global Xian Tourism market size was 20300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 46700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.0% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Citadines Centra

Mercure Xi’an on Renmin Square

Chenggong International Hotel

Hilton Xi’an

The Westin Xi’an

Sofitel Xi’an on Renmin Square

Golden Flower Hotel

Grand Park Xi’an

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3431850-global-xian-tourism-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Season

Off-season

Market segment by Application, split into

by car

with the tour

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Xian Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Xian Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Xian Tourism are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3431850-global-xian-tourism-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Xian Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Season

1.4.3 Off-season

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Xian Tourism Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 by car

1.5.3 with the tour

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Xian Tourism Market Size

2.2 Xian Tourism Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Xian Tourism Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Xian Tourism Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Citadines Centra

12.1.1 Citadines Centra Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Xian Tourism Introduction

12.1.4 Citadines Centra Revenue in Xian Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Citadines Centra Recent Development

12.2 Mercure Xi’an on Renmin Square

12.2.1 Mercure Xi’an on Renmin Square Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Xian Tourism Introduction

12.2.4 Mercure Xi’an on Renmin Square Revenue in Xian Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Mercure Xi’an on Renmin Square Recent Development

12.3 Chenggong International Hotel

12.3.1 Chenggong International Hotel Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Xian Tourism Introduction

12.3.4 Chenggong International Hotel Revenue in Xian Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Chenggong International Hotel Recent Development

12.4 Hilton Xi’an

12.4.1 Hilton Xi’an Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Xian Tourism Introduction

12.4.4 Hilton Xi’an Revenue in Xian Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Hilton Xi’an Recent Development

12.5 The Westin Xi’an

12.5.1 The Westin Xi’an Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Xian Tourism Introduction

12.5.4 The Westin Xi’an Revenue in Xian Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 The Westin Xi’an Recent Development

12.6 Sofitel Xi’an on Renmin Square

12.6.1 Sofitel Xi’an on Renmin Square Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Xian Tourism Introduction

12.6.4 Sofitel Xi’an on Renmin Square Revenue in Xian Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Sofitel Xi’an on Renmin Square Recent Development

12.7 Golden Flower Hotel

12.7.1 Golden Flower Hotel Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Xian Tourism Introduction

12.7.4 Golden Flower Hotel Revenue in Xian Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Golden Flower Hotel Recent Development

12.8 Grand Park Xi’an

12.8.1 Grand Park Xi’an Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Xian Tourism Introduction

12.8.4 Grand Park Xi’an Revenue in Xian Tourism Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Grand Park Xi’an Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3431850

Continued…

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.