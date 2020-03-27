Outdoor Leisure Market 2020 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Outdoor Leisure -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Outdoor leisure industry is a very lucrative market since engaging in recreational activities can boost confidence levels, enhance creativity and self-esteem. The outdoor industry has grown because it is an affordable option to a healthy lifestyle. The outdoor leisure market has been categorized into inflatable and non-inflatable leisure products. Inflatable products have become increasingly popular over recent years, particularly as advancements in technology have allowed them to become progressively superior to non-inflatables in terms of performance.

The various types of ground and mountain, aerial and water leisure activities offered by different companies are anticipated to grow over the next few years. There has been an increasing participation rate across all age groups for recreational activities specially for water leisure, ranging from young kids to older adults. The growing consumer base has driven a substantial increase in the number and quality of facilitations and locations to engage in water leisure activities and generated strong demand for water leisure products. The vendors are striving to boost comfort levels and developing new products to cater to the needs of growing consumer requirements.

The global outdoor leisure market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such as growing youth population, development of tourism industry, increasing popularity of outdoor recreation, plummeting raw material prices and rapid urbanization. The major trends observed in this market include rising penetration in sports & outdoors, launching of new products, emergence of social platforms and growing consumer awareness. However, the growth of this budding market is constrained by challenges such as competition threat, seasonality and low negotiating power of purchasers.

The report “Global Outdoor Leisure Market with Focus on Water Leisure: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” analyses the development of this market, with emphasis on North America, Europe and Asia Pacific markets.

The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Bestway Global Holding Inc., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Vista Outdoor Inc. and VF Corporation are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global outdoor leisure market along with the study of the regional markets.

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Outdoor Leisure

1.2 Categories

1.3 Activities

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Outdoor Leisure Market by Value

2.2 Global Outdoor Leisure Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Outdoor Leisure Market by Category

2.3.1 Global Inflatables Products Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Inflatables Products Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Inflatables Products Market by Category

2.3.4 Global Non-Inflatables Product Market by Value

2.3.5 Global Non-Inflatables Product Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Outdoor Leisure Market by Product Type

2.4.1 Global Ground & Mountain Leisure Market by Value

2.4.2 Global Ground & Mountain Leisure Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Water Leisure Market by Value

2.4.4 Global Water Leisure Market Forecast by Value

2.4.5 Global Water Leisure Market by Category

2.4.6 Global Water Inflatables Product Market by Value

2.4.7 Global Water Inflatables Product Market Forecast by Value

2.4.8 Global Water Non-Inflatables Product Market by Value

2.4.9 Global Water Non-Inflatables Product Market Forecast by Value

2.4.10 Global Aerial Leisure Market by Value

2.4.11 Global Aerial Leisure Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Outdoor Leisure Per Capita Consumption by Region

2.6 Global Outdoor Leisure Market by Distribution Channel

2.7 Global Outdoor Leisure Market by Region

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Outdoor Leisure Market by Value

3.1.2 North America Outdoor Leisure Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Outdoor Leisure Market by Value

3.2.2 Europe Outdoor Leisure Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Leisure Market by Value

3.3.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Leisure Market Forecast by Value

3.4 China

3.4.1 China Outdoor Leisure Market by Value

3.4.2 China Outdoor Leisure Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 China Outdoor Leisure Product Market by Distribution Channel

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Youth Population

4.1.2 Growth in E- Commerce

4.1.3 Development of Tourism Industry

4.1.4 Improving Consumer Confidence Index

4.1.5 Popularity of Outdoor Recreation

4.1.6 Increasing Urban Population

4.1.7 Plummeting Raw Material Prices

4.2 Key Trends & Development

4.2.1 Rising Penetration Rate in Sports & Outdoors

4.2.2 Launching of New Products

4.2.3 Emergence of Social Platforms

4.2.4 Increased Consumer Awareness

4.2.5 Preference for Convenience, Flexibility and Portability

4.2.6 Increased Focus on Health

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Competition Threat

4.3.2 Seasonality

4.3.3 Low Negotiating Power of Purchasers

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Market Share by Company

5.2.2 The US Outdoor Leisure Market Share by Company

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Market Share by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Bestway Global Holding Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Johnson Outdoors Inc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Vista Outdoor Inc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 VF Corporation

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

