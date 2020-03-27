Online Apparel & Footwear Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2024

Online Apparel & Footwear -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

The shift in consumer preference from traditional brick and mortar stores to online shopping has revolutionized the retail industry. People are becoming used to the convenience of the internet. Online shopping is a great alternative to local shopping. It provides an opportunity to purchase things whenever a person wants.

The clothes/ apparel segment is the most popular in the online market. Clothing is a necessary item in people’s lives. With the internet, it is possible to try clothes at home without even the need to go to stores. Footwear is one of the products that people really look for on the internet. The varieties of footwear available on the internet are exhaustive and include shoes, slippers, sandals, and snickers for both women and men.

The growth of the global online apparel and footwear market is likely to be driven by factors such as rising millennials population, increasing social commerce influence, growing e-commerce penetration and the rise of m-commerce. The market is majorly trending with personalization, brick and mortar expansion of digitally native brands, acquisitions, the introduction of voice commerce and technological innovation. However, the growth of market will be hindered by quality issues, delivery issues, additional charges, ambiguous policies and digital payment failure.

The global online apparel and footwear market is quite fragmented and expected to remain the same in the coming years as several companies are indulging in exploring and developing high quality products. The companies are setting a highly competitive atmosphere in the global market with their products.

The report “Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)” analyzes the development of this market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report.

The four major players: Amazon, Zalando, ASOS, and Boohoo are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global online apparel and footwear market along with the study of the U.S. and Europe market.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Online Shopping Segments

1.3 Online Selling Products

1.4 Apparel

1.5 Footwear

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Online Apparel & Footwear Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Online Apparel & Footwear Market Share

2.3 Global Online Apparel Market Forecast by Value

2.3.1 Global Online Apparel Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) Forecast

2.4 Global Online Footwear Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Online Apparel & Footwear Penetration by Region

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. Online Apparel Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 The U.S. Online Apparel Market Forecast by Number of Users

3.1.3 The U.S. Online Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.1.4 The U.S. Online Footwear Market Forecast by Number of Users

3.1.5 The U.S. Online Apparel & Footwear Penetration

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Online Apparel & Footwear Market by Value

3.2.2 Europe Online Apparel & Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 Europe Online Apparel & Footwear Market Penetration

3.2.4 Germany Online Apparel & Footwear Market by Value

3.2.5 Germany Online Apparel & Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.2.6 Germany Online Apparel & Footwear Market Penetration

3.2.7 UK Online Apparel & Footwear Market by Value

3.2.8 UK Online Apparel & Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.2.9 UK Online Apparel & Footwear Market Penetration

3.2.10 France Online Apparel & Footwear Market by Value

3.2.11 France Online Apparel & Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.2.12 France Online Apparel & Footwear Market Penetration

3.2.13 Italy Online Apparel & Footwear Market by Value

3.2.14 Italy Online Apparel & Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.2.15 Italy Online Apparel & Footwear Market Penetration

3.2.16 Spain Online Apparel & Footwear Market by Value

3.2.17 Spain Online Apparel & Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.2.18 Spain Online Apparel & Footwear Market Penetration

3.3 China

3.3.1 China Online Apparel Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 China Online Apparel Market Forecast by Number of Users

3.3.3 China Online Footwear Market Forecast by Value

3.3.4 China Online Footwear Market Forecast by Number of Users

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Global Population

4.1.2 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.3 Rising E-commerce Penetration

4.1.4 Growing Mobile E-Commerce

4.1.5 Rising Social Commerce Influence

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Personalization

4.2.3 Growing Voice Commerce

4.2.4 Brick and Mortar Expansion of Digitally Native Brands

4.2.5 Acquisitions Support Higher Valuation Multiples

4.2.6 Technological Innovation

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Quality Issues

4.3.2 Delivery and Logistics

4.3.3 Additional Charges

4.3.4 Ambiguous Return and Guarantee Policies

4.3.5 Digital Payment Failures

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.1.2 Amazon Online Apparel & Footwear Market Share

5.1.3 Key Players-Customer Productivity Comparison

5.1.4 Key Players- Supply Chain Comparison

5.1.5 Key Players- Same Day Delivery Cost Comparison

5.1.6 Key Players- Return Options Comparison

5.1.7 Key Players-Standard Delivery Cost Comparison

5.1.8 Key Players-Next Day Delivery Cost Comparison

5.1.9 Key Players-Return Timing Comparison

5.2 The U.S. Market

5.2.1 The U.S. Top Companies Online Apparel & Footwear Sales

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 ASOS Plc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Zalando SE

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Boohoo Group Plc.

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

