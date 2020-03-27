IoT in Aviation Global Market Segmentation, Major Players, Applications, Technology and Analysis 2020-2024

IoT in Aviation Market

Overview

This report presents an exhaustive analysis of the IoT in Aviation market, along with the definitions and other related information about the product or service. A precise overview has been given that includes the market growth forecast, where the market is growing at a significant CAGR of during the duration between 2020-2024. The data experts have scrutinized and examined the market size, value, volume, and the latest trends. The report gives a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of the data from numerous sources. This report has been prepared based on the analysis with inputs from the market experts. It also covers the market landscape and growth prospects over the coming years. Furthermore, it also includes the discussion of the key vendors that are operating in the IoT in Aviation market.

The IoT in aviation market is projected to grow from USD 593 million in 2019 to USD 1,941 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Advancements in wireless network technologies increased efficiency and connectivity, and improved passenger experience are some of the major factors driving the market.

By end market, the airports segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Modern-day airport requirements have increased in terms of complexity and scale in comparison to initial days of commercial flying. With growing passenger traffic, airports are finding innovative ways to lower their operational costs and generate new revenue streams. By leveraging technologies such as IoT, airports can enhance their efficiency, specifically in the area of baggage handling, passenger handling, and air traffic control.

In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. IoT in Aviation Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The report firstly introduced the IoT in Aviation basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM

Wind River

Cisco

Amadeus IT Group

SAP SE

Honeywell

Blip System

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

General Type



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of IoT in Aviation for each application, including-

Ground Operations

Passenger Processing

Table of Contents

Part I IoT in Aviation Industry Overview

​

Chapter One IoT in Aviation Industry Overview

Chapter Two IoT in Aviation Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Part II Asia IoT in Aviation Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Three Asia IoT in Aviation Market Analysis

Chapter Four 2015-2020 Asia IoT in Aviation Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Five Asia IoT in Aviation Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Six Asia IoT in Aviation Industry Development Trend

Part III North American IoT in Aviation Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Seven North American IoT in Aviation Market Analysis

Chapter Eight 2015-2020 North American IoT in Aviation Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Nine North American IoT in Aviation Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Ten North American IoT in Aviation Industry Development Trend

Part IV Europe IoT in Aviation Industry Analysis (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Eleven Europe IoT in Aviation Market Analysis

Chapter Twelve 2015-2020 Europe IoT in Aviation Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Thirteen Europe IoT in Aviation Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Fourteen Europe IoT in Aviation Industry Development Trend

Part V IoT in Aviation Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility

Chapter Fifteen IoT in Aviation Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis

Chapter Seventeen IoT in Aviation New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Part VI Global IoT in Aviation Industry Conclusions

Chapter Eighteen 2015-2020 Global IoT in Aviation Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Nineteen Global IoT in Aviation Industry Development Trend

Chapter Twenty Global IoT in Aviation Industry Research Conclusions

Continued………...............

