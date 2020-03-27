Licorice Candy Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Global Licorice Candy Market

Licorice Candy market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1683.6 million by 2025, from $ 1395.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Licorice Candy business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Licorice Candy market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Licorice Candy value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Original Black Licorice

Fruit Flavored Candy

On the basis of product type, the fruit flavored candy segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 59.53% market share in 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

• Supermarket

• Online Sales

• Convenient Store

In the sales channels segment, the supermarket segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 64.41% in 2019. Followed by convenient store, which accounted for 25.21%.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

• Twizzzlers

• Kenny’s Candy

• Red Vines

• Venco

• Good & Plenty

• Wiley Wallaby

• RJ’S

• Halva

• Kraepelien & Holm

• Klene

• Switzer’s Authentic Candy

• Kookaburra Liquorice

• Gimbals Fine Candies

• Mrs. Call’s Candy

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Licorice Candy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Licorice Candy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Licorice Candy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Licorice Candy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Licorice Candy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Licorice Candy Market

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

