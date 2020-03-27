Licorice Candy Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
Global Licorice Candy Market
Licorice Candy market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1683.6 million by 2025, from $ 1395.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Licorice Candy business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Licorice Candy market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5112199-global-licorice-candy-market-growth-2020-2025
This study considers the Licorice Candy value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Original Black Licorice
Fruit Flavored Candy
On the basis of product type, the fruit flavored candy segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 59.53% market share in 2019.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
• Supermarket
• Online Sales
• Convenient Store
In the sales channels segment, the supermarket segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 64.41% in 2019. Followed by convenient store, which accounted for 25.21%.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
• Twizzzlers
• Kenny’s Candy
• Red Vines
• Venco
• Good & Plenty
• Wiley Wallaby
• RJ’S
• Halva
• Kraepelien & Holm
• Klene
• Switzer’s Authentic Candy
• Kookaburra Liquorice
• Gimbals Fine Candies
• Mrs. Call’s Candy
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Licorice Candy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Licorice Candy market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Licorice Candy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Licorice Candy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Licorice Candy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5112199-global-licorice-candy-market-growth-2020-2025
Major Key Points of Global Licorice Candy Market
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
………………
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Twizzzlers
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Licorice Candy Product Offered
12.1.3 Twizzzlers Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Twizzzlers Latest Developments
12.2 Kenny’s Candy
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Licorice Candy Product Offered
12.2.3 Kenny’s Candy Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Kenny’s Candy Latest Developments
12.3 Red Vines
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Licorice Candy Product Offered
12.3.3 Red Vines Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Red Vines Latest Developments
12.4 Venco
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Licorice Candy Product Offered
12.4.3 Venco Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Venco Latest Developments
12.5 Good & Plenty
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Licorice Candy Product Offered
12.5.3 Good & Plenty Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Good & Plenty Latest Developments
12.6 Wiley Wallaby
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Licorice Candy Product Offered
12.6.3 Wiley Wallaby Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Wiley Wallaby Latest Developments
12.7 RJ’S
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Licorice Candy Product Offered
12.7.3 RJ’S Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 RJ’S Latest Developments
12.8 Halva
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Licorice Candy Product Offered
12.8.3 Halva Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Halva Latest Developments
12.9 Kraepelien & Holm
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Licorice Candy Product Offered
12.9.3 Kraepelien & Holm Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Kraepelien & Holm Latest Developments
12.10 Klene
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Licorice Candy Product Offered
12.10.3 Klene Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Klene Latest Developments
12.11 Switzer’s Authentic Candy
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Licorice Candy Product Offered
12.11.3 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Latest Developments
12.12 Kookaburra Liquorice
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Licorice Candy Product Offered
12.12.3 Kookaburra Liquorice Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Kookaburra Liquorice Latest Developments
12.13 Gimbals Fine Candies
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Licorice Candy Product Offered
12.13.3 Gimbals Fine Candies Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.