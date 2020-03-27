Global Multimode-Fiber Optic Cable Market 2020 Outlook, Key Players Analysis - Corning, TE Connectivity, CommScope, 3M

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds Multimode-Fiber Optic Cable Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

The global multimode fiber optic cable market was worth $6.23 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.29% and reach $12.6 billion by 2023. ” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global multimode fiber optic cable market is expected to grow at a rate of about 19.29% and reach $12.6 billion by 2023. Rising demand for higher bandwidth and faster speed connections will enhance the growth of the multi-mode fiber cable market. However, limitations in both speed and distance hinder the growth of the multimode fiber cable market.

The multimode fiber optic cable market consists of sales of multimode fiber cables and related services that are used in various industries such as telecom, broadcasting, military/aerospace, healthcare, and power. The multimode fiber cable is an optical fiber cable, which is designed to carry multiple light rays simultaneously with a slightly different reflection angle. Multimode fiber cables can be used for short distances as the modes disperse over longer lengths.

The global multimode fiber optic cable market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The multimode fiber optic cable market is segmented into step index fiber and gradient type.

By Geography - The global multimode fiber optic cable is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Multimode-Fiber Optic Cable Market

Technological advancements in fiber optic cables act as a key trend driving the growth of the multimode fiber cable market. Wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) is a recent technological improvement in fiber cables.

Potential Opportunities In The Multimode-Fiber Optic Cable Market

With increase in population and adoption of new innovations in the market, the scope and potential for the global multimode fiber optic cable market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Corning, TE Connectivity, CommScope, 3M, Fujikura, Amphenol, Molex, Prysmian, OFS Furukawa, and Belden.

Markets Covered: global multimode fiber optic cable market

Data Segmentations: multimode fiber optic cable market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Multimode-Fiber Optic Cable Market Organizations Covered: Corning, TE Connectivity, CommScope, 3M, Fujikura, Amphenol, Molex, Prysmian, OFS Furukawa, and Belden

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, multimode fiber optic cable market customer information, multimode fiber optic cable market product/service analysis – product examples, multimode fiber optic cable market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global multimode fiber optic cable market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Multimode-Fiber Optic Cable Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the multimode fiber optic cable market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Multimode-Fiber Optic Cable Sector: The report reveals where the global multimode fiber optic cable industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

