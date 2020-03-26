SUIGA I LE FAATINOGA O LE AUAUNAGA A’O FEAGAI AI MA LE POLOAIGA FAAPITOA A LE MALŌ MO FA’ALAVELAVE FA’AFUASE’I

SAMOA, March 26 - E fa’asilasila fa’aaloalo atu I le mamalu o le atunuu e amata atu I le Aso Tofi 26 Mati 2020 o le faatinoga lea o le a iai le auaunaga mo le Pasiga o Taavale, ma Laisene ‘Aveta’avale

1. Amata atu I le 9:00am I le 2:00pm e tai sefulu (10) ta’avale e pasi I le itula.

2. O le a faia aoga laisene fou I aso uma, Aso Gafua I le Aso Faraile, ae faatapulaa le fuainumera I le na o le toa lima (5) tagata.

3. Taofia mo le taimi nei suega Laisene Faapitoa poo le DDC lea e faia I (Aso Lulu)

4. Tapunia vaega e Talia ai Tupe (Cashier) ma le vaega o Pasi Taavale I le 2:00pm

5. E tapunia le auaunaga I le 3:00pm I le afiafi.

E fautuaina MALOSI le fa’aaogaina o tali fofoga (masks) ma vailaau faamamā ai aao (sanitisers) I taimi uma e āsia ai le ofisa I Vaitele ma Salelologa

Faafetai

Pulega o Felauaiga I le Laueleele

***

CHANGES TO LTA SERVICE DUE TO THE STATE OF EMERGENCY ORDER

We wish to inform the Public that changes to Vehicle Registration and Drivers’ License service will be effective on Thursday 26th March 2020 and they are set out below:

1. From 9:00am to 2:00pm, Only ten (10) vehicles per hour will be inspected.

2. New Drivers’ License course will be carried out from Mondays-Fridays and only five (5) people are allowed per day.

3. There will be no Defensive Driving Course (Commercial Driver’s License) on Wednesdays

4. Cashiers and Vehicle Inspection Division will be closed at 2:00pm.

5. All other services will be Closed at 3:00pm.

We STRONGLY encourage ALL our clients to use masks and use hand sanitisers when visiting our office at all times.

Thank you

Land Transport Authority.