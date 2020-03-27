Service Empowering Women Who Love to Help Moms in Need Feed Their Kids Launches

Those Who Can...Do More Good Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com We're using recruiting for good to help fund nonprofits feeding LA to learn more visit www.Feed.LA Share with Companies that Love to Feed LA Today

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good rewards referrals with food savings. And works with women who successfully participate to feed families they sponsor in LA.

Join to help a mom in need or your BFF feed her kids.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a purpose driven staffing agency in Santa Monica is on a mission to help feed LA. R4G launches service for women who ' Love to Feed LA ' (sponsor a family in need).Problem In LAAccording to LA Food Bank, "2 million people are going hungry every day in LA."The L.A. poverty rate for single mothers raising children under the age of five is 49% — four times greater than the rate for married couples.Solution Use Recruiting for Good According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Are you an executive in LA, or are married to one? Inspire them to use Recruiting for Good; we'll generate proceeds from staffing to fund food for good .”First Friday of every month (starting on April 3, 2020), Recruiting for Good is offering flat fee staffing services to help companies save money and make a difference too.Women Choose Who Benefits5% of every placement will help moms in need and BFFs feed their kids.Rewarding gift cards to Costco, Ralphs, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Vons, Whole Foods (and Amazon delivered food).Carlos Cymerman adds, "We make a difference fun and rewarding. Those who can...do more good. Start today."AboutSince 1998 Recruiting for Good a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Generating proceeds to Help Feed LA, fund purpose driven services, and sponsor fun awards and kid contests that enliven the community www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is helping fund purposeful service; empowering women who love to help moms in need feed their kids. www.LovetoFeedLA.com



