COVID-19 IS CAUSING A LOCAL AND NATIONAL MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS

Momentum for Mental Health exists to help individuals achieve mental and emotional health, discover and reach their potential, and fully participate in life. Pathway Society (PSI) offers a wide range of substance abuse and counseling services to adults and families who suffer the consequences of alcohol and substance abuse. Amazon is the first corporate sponsor to donate $20,000 to Momentum for Mental Health to support them during this mental health crisis.

MOMENTUM FOR MENTAL HEALTH AND PATHWAY SOCIETY INC. IS HELPING COMBAT THE LOCAL AND NATIONAL MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS CAUSED BY COVID-19

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT:MOMENTUM FOR MENTAL HEALTH AND PATHWAY SOCIETY INC. IS HELPING COMBAT THE LOCAL AND NATIONAL MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS CAUSED BY COVID-19SPEAKERS:David Mineta, CEO of Momentum for Mental HealthGary Montrezza, CEO of Pathway Society Inc.Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County SupervisorMomentum for Mental Health CEO David Mineta, Pathway Society Inc. CEO Gary Montrezza, and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez will be hosting a press conference talking about the importance of mental health and substance use disorder during the COVID-19 pandemic. Momentum for Mental Health and Pathway Society Inc. will outline the specific impact this pandemic has on its ability to provide Behavior Healthcare during this local and national crisis.Amazon is the first corporate sponsor to donate $20,000 to Momentum for Mental Health to support them during this mental health crisis.DATE:Friday, March 27, 2020TIME:11AMWHERE:Momentum for Mental Health2001 The AlamedaSan Jose, CA 95126Directions: Conference will be held outside, under a covered area. Social Distancing and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.For more information about Momentum for Mental Health, please visit https://momentumforhealth.org/ For more information about Pathway Society Inc., please visit https://pathwaysociety.org/ CONTACT:Terry Downing, PRxDigital(408) 838-0962 | terry_downing@prxdigital.com

A Day in the Life of Recovery Project



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.