AMERANT ANNOUNCES MEASURES TO SUPPORT CUSTOMERS, COMMUNITY DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

/EIN News/ -- CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, will be taking a variety of measures to further support its customers during the current COVID-19 outbreak. Effective immediately and until further notice, these include:

No Amerant ATM fees for current customers and the community as a whole 1

Waive late payment fees on all consumer and business loans

Waive customer fees for deposit accounts based on needs 2

No negative reporting to credit bureaus for past due loan balances 3

Expert small business counsel, along with education on available resources

Customer loan payment assistance on an individualized basis 3

“As we strive to support both customers and the communities in which we operate, we are looking at how to best provide tangible, meaningful support,” said Millar Wilson, Vice Chairman and CEO of Amerant. “Our hearts and thoughts go out to the people that have been affected by this unprecedented event. At Amerant, the health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we are working to offer critical banking options as well as waiving hard fees during this global pandemic. We are in this together.”

Amerant has operated for over 40 years with 27 banking centers – 19 in South Florida, 8 in the Houston, Texas area, and loan production offices in Dallas and New York. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services.

For additional information about Amerant, please visit amerantbank.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @AmerantBank.

1 Applicable fees from other financial institutions may apply.

2 Decisions on waivers are made in the sole and absolute discretion of Amerant Bank.

3 Applies only to loans held by Amerant Bank. Excludes third party reporting through providers such as First Bank or American Express.



About Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc., Amerant Trust, N.A, and Elant Bank and Trust Ltd. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 27 banking centers – 19 in South Florida, 8 in the Houston, Texas area, and loan production offices in Dallas, Texas and New York, New York. For more information, please visit www.amerantbank.com or https://investor.amerantbank.com.

CONTACT:

Kreps DeMaria Public Relations & Marketing

Israel Kreps, ikreps@krepspr.com

Iliana Torres, itorres@krepspr.com

305.663.3543



