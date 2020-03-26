VA Closes Offices and Suspends Disability Hearings, Creating Challenges for Veterans Seeking Appeals, Allsup Reports

Veterans who have service-connected disability claims can get expert assistance navigating the VA appeals process by visiting Allsup Veterans Disability Appeal Services®

/EIN News/ -- Belleville, Illinois, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) closed all regional offices for in-person visits and services on March 19, 2020, in an effort to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. This may lead to extended telephone hold times and lengthy service waits, according to Allsup, a nationwide provider of SSDI, veterans disability appeal and healthcare benefits services.

The Board of Veterans’ Appeals (BVA) has also cancelled all hearings (except for virtual hearings) through May 1, 2020 and will work on rescheduling those hearings at a later date, according to the Board, which operates under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

“The Veterans Benefits Administration has made a smart decision to protect older veterans, staff and those with underlying health conditions,” said Brett Buchanan, VA-accredited claims agent at Allsup Veterans Disability Appeals Service. “Allsup will continue providing representation as well, unaffected by these changes.”

Allsup VA-accredited claims agents offer assistance to veterans with their VA disability appeals, including those who want to obtain a higher-level review for their claim or appeal to the BVA. Veterans can receive guidance throughout the appeal process to help them understand what to expect.

“It’s unclear if the VA changes will cause a slowdown in claims processing, but Allsup VA-accredited claims agents are available to answer questions and help you make decisions about your VA disability appeal,” Buchanan said. “Many veterans may benefit by speaking with a VA-accredited claims agent when trying to decide how to proceed with their appeal, especially if they could choose a different path and avoid a hearing.”

Since the VA enacted changes in 2019, there are now three initial pathways for handling your veterans disability appeal, Buchanan explained. “It may be to your benefit to contact a VA-accredited claims agent at Allsup, in part to bypass lengthy wait times and also to get expert assistance with your VA claim.”

For more assistance with your veterans disability appeal, call Allsup Veterans Disability Appeal Services at (888) 372-1190.

Find more information from Allsup at Blog.Allsup.com. For more information and updates on COVID-19, visit the CDC webpage.

